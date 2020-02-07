Justin Bieber makes a fan’s dream come true with a $ 100K check

Justin Bieber has changed from ‘tasty’ to warm and fuzzy.

That is certainly the heartwarming feeling of his giving spirit today. After the video for his new single “Intentions” – released early Friday – discovered that Biebs was destroying some philanthropic movements, the 25-year-old pop star stopped at the Times Square studios of MTV to donate $ 100,000 to a young local fan who mental education – Health awareness.

The lucky recipient is Julie Coker from Monmouth County, New Jersey, who received the big check from the “Yummy” crooner during a recording of MTV’s “Fresh Out Live”, which was broadcast on Friday. Bieber was the first music artist she saw in concert at the age of 13.

“I now work for mental health because of my own mental health problems in the past,” Coker, 22, tells The Post. “And it’s important for us to talk about mental health, because more than 50% of us will have a mental health problem in their lives.”

Justin Bieber makes a check mark. Getty Images for MTV

After being diagnosed with depression, Coker has become an advocate for the disease with the Active Minds chapter on her university campus at Stockton University in Galloway Township, New Jersey. She helped screen around 5,000 students for depression, suicide risk, and eating disorders. In addition, she participated in the # HugMore campaign, which Bieber also embraced.

Coker says it is important for an artist like Bieber – who has tackled his own mental health problems and canceled the rest of his Purpose world tour in July 2017 due to depression and exhaustion – to spread awareness.

“[Bieber] has a large following, so if he has a good message about mental health, hopefully everyone else. . . wants to think about mental health in a different way, ”says Coker, who plans to go to grad school for clinical social work.

In the video ‘Intentions’, Bieber and Migos’ Quavo – which can be heard on the empowering song of’ Changes’, JB’s album on 14 February – greet three women who have conquered the battle with the help of the Alexandria transition housing program House.

Bieber works with the Alexandria House, based in Los Angeles, which provides shelter and support for women and children in emergency situations. The singer has set up an Intentions fund of $ 200,000 in favor of Alexandria House. Now that brings your money where your message is.

.