Justin Bieber docu series premieres on YouTube

A new docu series from YouTube Originals gives Justin Bieber fans a peek into the creation, production and ultimate release of the first new pop superstar album in four years.

Justin Bieber: Seasons, released on the video sharing website, contains 10 episodes that give fans a rough, intimate look at Bieber’s process of creating new music and the motivation for his new album, as told through the lens of his closest confidants, friends, employees and Bieber himself. The series also offers a peek behind the scenes of Bieber’s private life, including never-before-seen recordings of his marriage to Hailey Bieber.

“When I started, YouTube offered me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with my fans,” Bieber said in a press release. “It feels great to work with YouTube for this original documentary series. I want my fans to be part of this journey. “

And according to serial director Michael D. Ratner, it was Bieber, through his manager, Scooter Braun, who first drew Ratner’s attention to some raw footage of the recording studio with the intention of creating something that would further connect the musician with his fans.

“Scooter and I worked on something together and he said,” I want you to view these images. ” It was a two-minute clip of Justin in the studio in the budding stages of compiling this new album, “Said Ratner.

“I saw it and I thought,” This is incredible and I think it can be something huge. “I think this is an opportunity where we can go and use this as a starting point to create a doc series that clearly tells a story about making this album, what things are about the past few years can explain life and how it has inspired new music. “”

According to Ratner, Bieber wanted two very important things from the documentary. First, he wanted the freedom to tell his own story, and second, he wanted that story to be available and accessible to anyone who wants to see it.

“Ultimately, this is Justin’s idea. … Justin was the one who said,” I should have cameras on me and I should tell my story, “… Justin wanted to tell the world his story from his mouth, and we all came to bring that to life, “Ratner said.

And offering the series as free bi-weekly episodes on YouTube is not only a way to ensure that the story can be widely shared, it is also a tribute to Bieber’s discovery and early success on the platform.

“Of course Scooter found him on YouTube and that helped to distribute his first covers and songs on YouTube, and I think this is in some ways similar to this story of coming home where he lived a very full life – probably more than any other 25 He has been all over the world and openly able to tell this (story) on a global platform, seems very appropriate, especially considering it is one that contributed to the success he has had today, ” Ratner.

“And furthermore … I think it was very important for Justin that his fans, with whom he has such an incredible band, really see this thing everywhere – no matter where they are.”

Although the entire series of fans will take four years of travel, it will eventually bring them back to the present with the final release of Changes, his fifth studio album, just days after it happened.

Episodes are broadcast every Monday and Wednesday after this week’s afternoon premiere.

