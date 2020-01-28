Justin Bieber changes tour dates

It’s official – Justin Bieber goes on tour! After his debut Seasons docuseries and “Get Me” drop with Kehlani, the 25-year-old singer sharing data for his 45-city stadium tour on Instagram on Tuesday. Bieber is accompanied by Kehlani and Jaden Smith.
Bieber is getting ready to release his fifth studio album, Changeson Valentine’s Day. It is the first Bieber album in almost five years, after 2015 Target. Changes is of course on ‘Get Me’ and his first single ‘Yummy’. Presale starts on Thursday January 30 for American Express Card members, and general public tickets follow on February 14.
Justin Bieber changes Tour
- May 14: Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
- May 17: Portland, OR @ Moda Center
- May 19: Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
- May 22: Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
- May 26: San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
- May 29: Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium
- June 2: Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
- June 5: Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
- June 9: Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
- June 13: Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High Stadium
- June 16: Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
- June 19: Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
- June 21: Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
- June 24: Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest
- June 27: Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
- June 30: New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
- July 2: Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
- July 6: Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
- July 8: Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
- July 11: Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
- July 13: St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
- July 15: Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
- July 18: Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- July 21: Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
- July 25: Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
- July 27: Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
- July 29: Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
- August 1: Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
- August 4: Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
- August 6: University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
- August 8: Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
- August 12: Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Centre
- August 14: Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium
- August 16: Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
- August 18: Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
- August 21: Landover, MD @ FedExField
- August 24: Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
- August 26: Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
- August 29: Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
- September 1: Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Center
- September 3: Québec City, QC @ Videotron Center
- September 10: Toronto, ON @ Rogers Center
- September 14: Montreal, QC @ Bell Center
- September 17: Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
- September 26: East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium