Justin Bieber changes tour dates

It’s official – Justin Bieber goes on tour! After his debut Seasons docuseries and “Get Me” drop with Kehlani, the 25-year-old singer sharing data for his 45-city stadium tour on Instagram on Tuesday. Bieber is accompanied by Kehlani and Jaden Smith.

Bieber is getting ready to release his fifth studio album, Changeson Valentine’s Day. It is the first Bieber album in almost five years, after 2015 Target. Changes is of course on ‘Get Me’ and his first single ‘Yummy’. Presale starts on Thursday January 30 for American Express Card members, and general public tickets follow on February 14.

Justin Bieber changes Tour