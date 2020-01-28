Justin Bieber announces new album and summer tour of North America

Justin Bieber will release his fifth album, Changes, on February 14 via RBMG / Def Jam Recordings. The singer will support the album with a summer tour of North America, which goes on sale the day the new music is released. Bieber also released a new song, “Get Me”, which features Kehlani.
The Changes Tour, presented by T-Mobile and promoted by AEG Presents, will feature special guests Kehlani and Jaden Smith and will debut in Seattle at CenturyLink Field on May 14. The trek includes stops in Las Vegas, Chicago, Nashville, Miami and Montreal before ending in East Rutherford, New Jersey on September 26 at MetLife Stadium.
Tickets for the Changes Tour will go on sale on February 14 at noon local time via the Bieber website. Fans will have multiple opportunities to purchase tickets prior to the February 14 public sale, including an option for American Express® card members to purchase tickets starting at Thursday, January 30 at 10:00 a.m. local time , until Thursday February 13 at 10 p.m. local hour. A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available from January 30 at 10 a.m. $ 1 of each ticket purchased for the visit will be donated to the Bieber Foundation, which is committed to supporting well-being in mental health.
The changes are available for pre-order now, with the new “Get Me” track included. Special CDs for publishers will be available from Target, where each CD will contain one of two exclusive folding posters.
Yesterday Bieber released the first episode of his 10-part self-produced documentary series, Justin Bieber: Seasons. The episodes will present the preparation for Changes and how he coped with his past before the new album.
Change of tour dates:
May 14 Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field
May 17 Portland, OR – Moda Center
May 19 Sacramento, California – Golden 1 Center
May 22 Santa Clara, California – Levi’s® Stadium
May 26 San Diego, California – Pechanga Arena San Diego
May 29 Pasadena, California – Rose Bowl Stadium
June 2 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
June 5 Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium
June 9 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
June 13 Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High Stadium
June 16 Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena
June 19 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
June 21 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
June 24 Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest
June 27 Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium
June 30 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
July 2 Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
July 6 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
July 8 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
July 11 Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
July 13 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
July 15 Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
July 18 Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
July 21 Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena
July 25 Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
July 27 Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
July 29 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
August 1 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Lincoln Financial Field
August 4 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – PPG Paints Arena
August 6 University Park, Pennsylvania – Bryce Jordan Center
August 8 Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium
August 12 Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
August 14 Cleveland, OH – FirstEnergy Stadium
August 16 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
August 18 Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
August 21 Landover, MD – FedExField
August 24 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
August 26 Albany, NY – Times Union Center
August 29 Detroit, MI – Ford Field
September 1 Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Center
September 3 Québec, QC – Videotron Center
September 10 Toronto, ON – Rogers Center
September 14 Montreal, QC – Bell Center
September 17 Foxboro, MA – Gillette Stadium
September 26 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium