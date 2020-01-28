Justin Bieber announces new album and summer tour of North America

Justin Bieber will release his fifth album, Changes, on February 14 via RBMG / Def Jam Recordings. The singer will support the album with a summer tour of North America, which goes on sale the day the new music is released. Bieber also released a new song, “Get Me”, which features Kehlani.

The Changes Tour, presented by T-Mobile and promoted by AEG Presents, will feature special guests Kehlani and Jaden Smith and will debut in Seattle at CenturyLink Field on May 14. The trek includes stops in Las Vegas, Chicago, Nashville, Miami and Montreal before ending in East Rutherford, New Jersey on September 26 at MetLife Stadium.

Tickets for the Changes Tour will go on sale on February 14 at noon local time via the Bieber website. Fans will have multiple opportunities to purchase tickets prior to the February 14 public sale, including an option for American Express® card members to purchase tickets starting at Thursday, January 30 at 10:00 a.m. local time , until Thursday February 13 at 10 p.m. local hour. A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available from January 30 at 10 a.m. $ 1 of each ticket purchased for the visit will be donated to the Bieber Foundation, which is committed to supporting well-being in mental health.

The changes are available for pre-order now, with the new “Get Me” track included. Special CDs for publishers will be available from Target, where each CD will contain one of two exclusive folding posters.

Yesterday Bieber released the first episode of his 10-part self-produced documentary series, Justin Bieber: Seasons. The episodes will present the preparation for Changes and how he coped with his past before the new album.

Change of tour dates:

May 14 Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field

May 17 Portland, OR – Moda Center

May 19 Sacramento, California – Golden 1 Center

May 22 Santa Clara, California – Levi’s® Stadium

May 26 San Diego, California – Pechanga Arena San Diego

May 29 Pasadena, California – Rose Bowl Stadium

June 2 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

June 5 Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

June 9 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

June 13 Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

June 16 Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

June 19 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

June 21 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

June 24 Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest

June 27 Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

June 30 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

July 2 Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

July 6 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

July 8 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

July 11 Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

July 13 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

July 15 Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

July 18 Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 21 Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

July 25 Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

July 27 Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

July 29 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

August 1 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Lincoln Financial Field

August 4 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – PPG Paints Arena

August 6 University Park, Pennsylvania – Bryce Jordan Center

August 8 Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium

August 12 Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

August 14 Cleveland, OH – FirstEnergy Stadium

August 16 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

August 18 Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

August 21 Landover, MD – FedExField

August 24 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

August 26 Albany, NY – Times Union Center

August 29 Detroit, MI – Ford Field

September 1 Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Center

September 3 Québec, QC – Videotron Center

September 10 Toronto, ON – Rogers Center

September 14 Montreal, QC – Bell Center

September 17 Foxboro, MA – Gillette Stadium

September 26 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium