Justin Bieber announces a 2020 tour and teases & # 39; Yummy & # 39;

Justin Bieber ended the past week with a cryptic joke: he tweeted what appeared to be release dates and wrote: "December 24th, December 31st, January 3rd … # 2020". Now, on Christmas Eve, Bieber has announced a 2020 tour. In addition, a documentary series and a new song entitled "Yummy" will be released in the next few weeks: the documentary series will be released on December 31st and "Yummy" will be released on January 3rd.

This news is not entirely unexpected: In October, Bieber shared a post indicating that new material would be on the way and wrote: “If this adds up to 20 million likes, Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas. “The post was titled:“ Share it as it is, post it in your story, I have to see the demand;] love you who were pumped for it! I'm almost done, but your support will make me faster. "Shortly before, he shared a post called" R & BIEBER ".

Although his last album, Purpose, was released in 2015, Bieber had new material this year. He teamed up with Ed Sheeran and Dan + Shay for "I Don’t Care" and "10,000 Hours" and starred in a remix of Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy".

Here you will find Bieber's upcoming tour dates.

May 14, 2020 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

May 17, 2020 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

May 19, 2020 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

May 22, 2020 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi & # 39; s Stadium

05/26/2020 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

May 29, 2020 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

06/02/2020 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

June 5, 2020 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

Jun 9, 2020 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Jun 13, 2020 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

June 16, 2020 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Jun 19, 2020 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

06/21/2020 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Jun 24, 2020 – Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest

06/27/2020 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

06/30/2020 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

07/02/2020 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

07/06/2020 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

07/08/2020 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Jul 11, 2020 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

07/13/2020 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

07/15/2020 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

07/18/2020 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

07/21/2020 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

07/25/2020 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

07/27/2020 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

07/29/2020 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

08/01/2020 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

08/04/2020 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug 6, 2020 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

08/08/2020 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

08/12/2020 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Mhmm! center

08/14/2020 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium

08/16/2020 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

08/18/2020 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

08/21/2020 – Landover, MD @ FedEx Field

Aug 24, 2020 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

08/26/2020 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

Aug 29, 2020 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

09/01/2020 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Center

03/09/2020 – Québec City, QC @ Videotron Center

09/10/2020 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Center

09/14/2020 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Center

17/09/2020 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

09/26/2020 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

