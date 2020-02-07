Justin Bieber and Quavo’s “Intentions” music video

A week before the release of his Changes album, Justin Bieber gives us a taste of what we can expect. On Thursday evening, the 25-year-old singer dropped a new single with the title “Intentions” with Quavo. Along with the song, Bieber released an accompanying video clip that pays homage to a group of inspiring women who make a difference in their community and have tackled foster care and homelessness. The track is the fourth song on the album, after “Yummy”, “Get Me” with Kehlani and his “Yummy” remix with Summer Walker.

The video was filmed in LA’s Alexandria House, which is “a temporary home for women and women with children.” In honor of the women in the video, Bieber has created the Intentions Fund worth $ 200,000 to support the organization.

In combination with his Changes album, Bieber goes on the road for a city tour in 45 cities with Kehlani and Jaden Smith. “I feel that this is different from the previous albums, just because of where I am in my life,” Bieber said in his Seasons documentary. “We all have different stories. I’m just excited to share mine.” Changes arrives on Valentine’s Day, on the same day general public tickets are offered for sale for his tour.