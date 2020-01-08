Justin Bieber addresses Lyme disease and monodiagnosis

Loading...

Justin Bieber announced that he has Lyme disease and chronic mono.

The 25-year-old posted a screenshot of a TMZ article that revealed his diagnosis on his Instagram. “While many people kept saying that Justin Bieber looked like st – about meth. Etc., they didn’t notice that I had recently been diagnosed with Lyme disease. Skin, brain function, energy and general health,” announced the singer.

The “Yummy” singer said his medical problems will be featured in his upcoming YouTube documentary series, which will premiere on January 27th. “You can find out everything I’ve fought and OVERCOME,” he continued. “It’s been a tough couple of years ago, but getting the right treatment will help treat this previously incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever.”

Last year, Bieber was photographed by paparazzi who left a Beverly Hills medical center with an infusion in their arms that fans speculated was a vitamin drip. In reality, it was a treatment for his illness.

Read his Instagram post below.

