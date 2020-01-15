WASHINGTON – There is a comic Darth Vader figurine on the table next to Congressman Justin Amash’s desk. It was one of the first things he exposed after his recent move. You can’t miss it: the face of the evil Empire is watching you while you interview Michigan’s 3rd Congressman.

The Vader toy was a birthday present from one of his employees and Amash thought it would be funny to have it in his office as the other members of Congress detonated Franklin Delano Roosevelt or Reagan. This is just one of the many ways that Amash, a misguided intellectual in the halls of Congress, is unlike any other politician in Washington.

Amash, 39, never really adapted to Capitol Hill. A libertarian who was elected in the 2010 Tea Party wave, he spent his time in Washington angering his Republican colleagues for his steadfast opposition to mass surveillance and large government spending bills while berating members of both parties for not respecting their constitutional duties. On July 4, he declared “his independence” from the only political party he had ever known, the Republican Party, and became the only independent in the House of Representatives.

Today, Amash seems more liberated than ever. He is a candidate for re-election operating outside the bipartite structure. He is also one of President Trump’s most eloquent critics on Twitter (if there is such a thing).

Rolling stone caught up with Amash, a longtime critic of uncontrolled military spending and interventionist foreign policy, shortly after Trump approved the murder of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani via a drone strike. We talked about Congress’s war powers, uncontrollable defense spending, and whether he would serve as director of dismissal.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

What is your opinion on the decision to kill Soleimani by drone strike and the evidence (or not) provided to justify this strike?

It is always true that a president can take defensive measures. The question is therefore whether it was a defensive action or an offensive action?

We brought in officials from the administration. They have presented no real evidence to any of us that an imminent attack warrants the President’s action. They had no real answers. They were condescending. When people asked for information, they said things like, “Well, you can read it.”

Read it where?

In certain classified documents. But then, they couldn’t tell us if these classified documents would even be made available to everyone.

We have to make decisions on behalf of the American people and we need the information. Our system is not designed to have one person in charge of the war. The administration, like the old administrations, acts as if the drafters of the Constitution had not taken these questions into account. They considered all of these things. They understood that sometimes it could even slow down an action; this could lead us to deliberate more than you would have if only one person was in charge. But they decided it was a good result for the American people.

What have you heard, online or in person in your district, about Trump’s decision to order the drone to strike?

I think the respective parties are withdrawing into their own corners. People who really like the president will say, “Go ahead.” People who are upset with the president will say, “Hey, slow down, Congress must be in charge.”

These positions would be reversed if you had a Democratic president. I saw it when you had President Obama. You had the opposite result. There is usually a small, fairly principled group on this side, on each side. But that’s it – beyond this small group, people usually change positions depending on who is responsible.

Why did Congress gradually abdicate this role in terms of war powers?

This corresponds to the fact that the basic members give up almost all their role. On ordinary legislative matters, most members of Congress no longer reflect. They follow whatever their management tells them. This is just a more extreme version of this. There is no strong incentive – at least no strong political incentive – to take a stand.

They prefer to let the president decide these matters, then they can say later, “Yeah, I supported him” or, “No, I objected” without having to vote and take minutes. This prevents them from having to take responsibility for everything that happens.

I think many members of Congress are used to this lifestyle and they love it. They don’t want responsibility. They want work, not responsibility.

It is a bipartisan problem. President Obama had his own list of murders. How can parties affirm their attachment to the Constitution and allow this drift to occur?

I don’t think they have a strong political incentive to tackle it. You also need a president who really wants to tackle it. It’s easy to just blame Congress and say, “These presidents have no responsibility. What are they supposed to do when Congress doesn’t act? “But it would be very easy, as president, to submit to Congress that you don’t think these permissions are appropriate or valid. If you don’t get the appropriate permission, you don’t think you have the power to get involved in particular conflicts. It would be easy for a president to say that and force the hand of Congress. The president is responsible like Congress.

Did you take President Trump seriously or literally when he campaigned to limit military spending or endless wars?

I was still skeptical but hopeful. I never thought that President Trump truly, frankly, believed in a particular policy. It was quite clear that his positions depended on his advantages. I thought he might find it personally beneficial to end some of these wars.

But the reverse has happened. If anything, it has extended endless wars. There are now more troops in the Middle East. Military spending has increased. Drone strikes are on the rise despite what people think. I still hear Republicans talking about Obama’s drone strikes, but the drone strikes under Trump are at a higher rate.

He was not good at war issues. He was not anti-war or even cautious about the war. The people who have consistently paraded that – that Trump is some sort of hero who will end wars – they are wrong at this point or they know better.

Wars do not end. In many ways, they don’t seem to get any better.

Yes, deaths in Afghanistan are on the rise.

The Taliban, by certain measures, control more territory now that at no time since we invaded. And yet the only acceptable answer to Washington is to spend more on the defense budget. Why is that?

There are many factors. I think one of the factors is that Democrats who are in harder neighborhoods often think that the way to distinguish yourself as a bipartisan is to be very difficult, from their point of view, on war or intelligence issues . In other words, it tends to be the case that when the Democrats are in charge, there is also a large group of Democrats who are in more difficult districts who want to prove to Republican voters that they are not always with progressives or left democrats.

So it’s actually more difficult to get things under control when the Democrats are in charge. That’s what I think. It’s more likely to happen when Republicans are in charge because you have fewer of these Democrats who are in this position and I think Republicans tend not to view this as as important a distinguishing factor in more races. closer than the Democrats.

Do you see indications that are now different in terms of maybe looking at AUMF in a real way? Maybe recover some responsibility with war powers?

The speaker indicated that she was willing to look at these things, and this is a positive sign. I do not see how it is happening anywhere in the Senate under the Republicans, and I cannot imagine that the President will give up his powers.

I don’t know if this will be dealt with. I have spoken to some Democrats. You get a setback from those in the most difficult neighborhoods. On the contrary, they are generally the least concerned with limiting the powers of war. They see it as the kind of thing that will set them apart in their more republican neighborhood. The message they are trying to send is: Look, I’m not a far left progressive. I’m hard on terrorists.

Gear change, how does it work as a freelancer? I see you raising money online and launching people on the go.

I have strong support in the neighborhood. I feel that the support is stronger than ever.

What do you hear in the neighborhood lately? What are the things that have surfaced?

When people talk to me, they often talk about character issues or thank me for standing up for what’s right or disagreement, if they have one, can be an indictment. I think it’s more in people’s minds than a lot of people will admit.

Removal is?

Impeachment and character of the president. You will hear members of Congress, especially those in the most difficult neighborhoods, they will say to the media, “Oh, no, removal is not a problem, no one is talking about removal.” Or: “No one really cares about the president; they care about this problem or this problem or the other problem.”

I don’t think it’s fair. They may be in highly filtered environments. In other words, they go to town halls and they don’t do town halls like I do where I call anyone and you can say what you want. They ask someone to go over people’s questions, then sort the questions, then a moderator asks them questions and they say to themselves, “Oh wow, only one question on impeachment out of ten.”

And then they come back to DC and we ask them on CNN what’s going on in your neighborhood, and it’s “Oh, nobody’s talking about removal.” I spend a lot of time in the neighborhood talking to people, whether in town halls or just traveling around the neighborhood, being in the community. I meet people all the time and I think people care a lot more about character, integrity, the right thing than to do for particular problems.

Most of the public pays some attention to politics, but not much. They are busy. They have other things going on. What they really remember about their elected officials is: can I trust this person? Does this sound like a person defending convictions or is that person constantly subjecting to political pressure from the White House or from congressional leaders or lobbyists or whatever?

During the indictment, there was a bit of gossip that you may be a manager. (The directors of the House act as prosecutors in a removal from the Senate case, pleading for the reasons why the Speaker should be sentenced.) Will this happen?

It was not something I asked for. It’s something that approached me. I relayed through Democratic colleagues that if the speaker is interested in this, I am happy to have a conversation. But it is not something that I have discussed independently.

You are not lobbying for this?

No, but I’m glad to have the conversation.

No conversation with the speaker has occurred?

Not yet. And it is possible that she is waiting to see what the rules of the Senate are and to understand which members she would like to have. Obviously, if she wants to have this conversation with me, I will have this conversation with her. I will take it seriously.