Justification The Bar Split, British Bulldog

Justification The Bar Split

Image credit: Provided via WWE.com

The bar had a short but impressive run in the WWE. They collected tag team titles five times before they went their separate ways. As he spoke to Cultaholic, Sheamus revealed why WWE had decided to separate him and Cesaro.

“Well, I and Cesaro have accomplished everything there is to do,” said Sheamus. “We are five-time Tag Champions. I think The Bar is something where we have consolidated our legacy as The Bar.”

“We can always use it and everything we do will be tremendous, but we’re both on a little trip right now,” said Sheamus. “And there is still a lot that I want to achieve as a single.”

The bar came together accidentally. Cesaro and Sheamus fought in a long series and Mick Foley made them a team. They worked well together and quickly landed on the cover.

After about nine months, Sheamus returned to SmackDown TV. He attacked Shorty G and the two are now in a feud. Cesaro was in the squad for most of 2019. Cesaro Shinsuke recently joined Nakamura and Sami Zayn.

Damn it! Sheamus Brogue resigned Shorty G to Charles Betts. pic.twitter.com/krIVDNHPbr

– “Blood Girl Raven” (@ RAVENSBlood5220) January 4, 2020

Lol keep the gimmick short G it suits him.

Chad Gable is super boring with zero microphone skills.

He’s a waste and Sheamus is right lol.pic.twitter.com/7fkUwwZBfC

– Spider Matt #AntiSmark (@ MattGordon1999) January 18, 2020

Subscribe and receive our daily emails and follow us on social media.

By signing up, you agree to receive emails with the latest information on Ringside Pro’s Pro Wrestling Entertainment. Your data will not be passed on or sold to third parties.

Sheamus has another plan for a future goal in the WWE.

“Obviously, the Intercontinental title is the title that I still haven’t won. That’s all that really interests me at the moment,” said Sheamus.

Since both of them are on SmackDown, there is a good chance that we can see The Bar again.

British Bulldog – WWE HOF support grows

Image credit: Provided via WWE.com

A recent interview with Triple H raised the question of whether the British Bulldog belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame. Triple H answered yes.

Now we can add Paige to the list. And it is very likely that she will not be alone when she sees the English superstar being received. Paige tweeted to the WWE and wanted to know if 2020 would be the year of the bulldog.

So … we’re going to get the British Bulldog into the Hall of Fame this year, aren’t we? @WWE

– PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 19, 2020

British Bulldog deserves it # WWEHOF2020

and also @ Christian4Peeps https://t.co/siukGWsF2C

– mayer (@ themarkpernia23) January 19, 2020

Smith has had several runs in WWE, WCW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and other promotions. He won almost every title possible in the WWE, but never the biggest prize.

In 2002, Smith worked to return to the ring while training his son for the business. Smith had a fatal heart attack at the age of 39. He has been held responsible for long-term steroid abuse and the effects on his heart.

The only names that have been confirmed for the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame class are Batista and the NWO (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman).