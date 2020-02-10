Justice Kelly raises almost three times as the best-funded opponent

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4712273002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=supreme-court-of-wisconsin&simpleTarget=custom-abbive&simpleExclusion=custom-abbive&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics&ssts=news%2Fpolitics&series=" name="snow-player/4712273002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/10/USAT/bde25280-70a8-452b-bbc8-96f5a2104647-16x9.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

Supreme Court candidates Marquette University Law professor Ed Fallone, left, Dane County Circuit judge Jill Karofsky, center, and justice Daniel Kelly, right.

MADISON – Supreme Court of Justice Daniel Kelly outraged his best-funded opponent in January.

Kelly, a conservative who has been in court since 2016, raised more than $ 187,000 from January 1 to February 3, according to a report released by his campaign on Monday.

Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky, a liberal who wanted to replace him, raised more than $ 65,000 in that period, barely more than a third of what Kelly had collected, according to her campaign financing report.

Marquette University law professor Ed Fallone, who has also received liberal support in the race, has not yet released his fundraising figures. He has followed Kelly and Karofsky in the distance in earlier reports.

The three will record it in a primary February 18. The two who do the best will continue to the general election on 7 April.

Since the race started, Kelly has raised nearly $ 988,000, Karofsky has raised about $ 414,000, or less than half as much. Fallone only raised $ 150,000 in 2019, records show.

