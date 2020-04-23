‘Just when the lockdown happened, I came on the road. We love our suitcases’

On Friday night, Aaron McEneff met a well-known opponent, one he faced on both real and virtual soccer grounds.

With the league of Ireland still on a Covid-19 forced hiatus, the Shamrock Rovers midfielder faces Bohs’ Keith Ward in FIFA 2020 as the Dublin Derby goes digital, all in aid of Pieta House. The meeting will be streamed live on the Balls.ie Facebook page at 8pm tomorrow. You can make a donation to the charity here.

McEneff and Ward know each other well from their mutual time in Derry City.

“I would play a lot against him when he was in Derry,” McEneff Balls says.

“He’s absolutely over the game. He would have beaten me if we played.

“He’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever played with. You’d come in in the morning and you’re a little tired, but he’d come in like any live morning – always laughing, always joking and taking the piss out of people.

“We have someone like that in our locker room. He was similar to Jack Byrne. Jack is also a character. They will remember me – they have the same personalities. They bring life to the changing room and it’s good to have that in a frame.

“He’s the enemy now, so I really can’t see him that much!”

McEneff will be in his native Derry when he meets Ward. Just as the lockdown went to Ireland, limiting the trip, the 24-year-old and his girlfriend packed their bags, left their Dublin apartment and entered the N2.

“We should play Finn Harps on Friday and be told that would not happen,” he says.

“I went on a Sunday of that weekend. I just thought this was going to be for a few days or so.

“Then this week we were told it would be a lot more serious. I hardly stopped anything with me, so I would run again, pack some stuff and then come back.

“Just as the lockdown happened, I came down the road; me and my girlfriend met us that weekend. We love our suitcases because you can’t take everything. I didn’t know how long this was going to last.

“It’s a much better situation for the family around you to have. For the two of us, if we were stuck in our apartment in Dublin, you would look to talk to your family. To a family at a time like this important, just to keep each other going. “

McEneff continues to be trained. It undoubtedly helps that there is another professional soccer player in the house with whom he can do this: his younger brother Jordan who is currently at Arsenal. With another brother, Nathan, who studies in Liverpool, Jordan flew home to spend the lockdown with his family.

“Being able to train with my brothers helped keep me sensible,” he says.

“When you do something yourself, it gets a little tedious. It takes a lot of self-motivation to become yourself when you do it yourself.”

He trains Monday through Friday with a strange Saturday morning session. There are also zoom sessions with teammates, currently led by Center-Back Roberto Lopes. Nevertheless, Rovers S&C coach Darren Dillon should take them over quickly.

On Wednesday, FAI outlined a number of scenarios for the return of the league action with June 19 still setting the tentative date. Games played behind closed doors is a possibility. McEneff can’t help but feel that the soul of the game gets rid of it.

You obviously want to play again as soon as possible. If you took fans out of football, it would never be the same. The enjoyment factor that draws fans out of football and the atmosphere they create, it brings an extra spark to players and makes you strive to reach players. With this shortage, matches would not be played in the same way.

When the league returns, the Shamrock Rovers will still sit on top of the Premier Division. They recorded five wins out of five, including victories over Bohs and Dundalk. McEneff believes the start was built on a collective focus he thought would not improve, one that saw the Rovers last season with a win in the FAI Cup Final.

Through the past five weeks and whatever comes in there, McEneff says the hardest thing to do is stay motivated to stay amidst the uncertainty.

“As a player, you have to work towards that June date,” he says.

“You have to be ready. In the off-season you know you’re going on a certain date. So you get yourself physically ready to go into the best shape you can.

“The moment that date for us is June 19th; if that changes in the coming days or weeks, it obviously affects your mind and you think, ‘Ah, what’s the point here?’

“If the case is that you made a year your football career, then fair enough. There are people out there who are sick and dying. There’s a much bigger problem than football. I don’t really think about it being people and much more difficult circumstances than I do. “

Photo by Ben McShane / Sportsfile

