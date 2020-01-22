Just out of the shower! Selena Gomez teaches the never seen

In the past days, Selena Gomez fans have been able to see how her favorite singer is still one of the artists with the greatest impact on the current music scene.

It’s no secret considering the delicate moments Selena has experienced the past few months, her physical change and the many criticisms she has received for her musical inactivity, there are people who Special would be a failure.

Nothing is further from reality. Her newest album is already working. Gomez, again, keeps his mouth shut. This last album is not another one. According to her, her work was more mature, more personal and therefore more risky.

That is true or that such claims are also part of a very careful marketing strategy to make it clear that it is ‘new’ Selena “Has nothing to do with the old one, only she knows.

Selena Gomez comes out of the shower

Anyway, as much as the vast majority of her most believers love this new image and this new style of the singer, many also prefer the most sensual and daring Gomez a few years ago.

That is why many of them have distributed a photo via social networks in which the singer shows what has never been seen. And it is that we see Justin Bieber’s ex comes out of the shower with only a towel on her head and one that covers part of her figure. Of course it leaves little to the imagination.

Therefore, comments can be read on the networks generated by this image as “I liked this more sensual Selena”, “Let’s see when she does photo shoots again “Or” Mother of mine, I had never seen her like this. “

We will see if the needs of this sector of fans of one Selena have been fulfilled which, as she has noted on her social networks, is very happy to see that her new album is great.