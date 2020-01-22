Just Mercy is the film that has been stripped of an Oscar nominee

The post-Christmas rush and preparations for the Oscars next month have caused a stir in Australian cinemas.

Trailers and promos target a potential audience from all directions. To simplify your decision-making process, we analyzed three high-profile publications to find out which ones are worth your time and money.

Mercy only

This astonishingly good legal drama, which was completely ignored by this year’s Academy Awards after debuting with great success at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, is fueling # OscarsSoWhite allegations.

(The only non-white actress to receive a nomination this year was Cynthia Erivo for her role as abolitionist hero Harriet Tubman in Harriet’s slavery biography.)

Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther) was overlooked for a nod for Best Actor in Just Mercy, where he appears as Harvard-trained lawyer Bryan Stevenson in sharper shape and quiet strength.

Stevenson, from whose memoir the film comes, was the defender who dealt with the hopeless cases of countless wrongfully accused death row inmates and founded the renowned Equal Justice Initiative.

Jordan’s steel but emotionally appealing performance is compelling. Just like the moving screenplay by the Hawaiian writer / director Destin Daniel Cretton, which was adapted in addition to the co-author Andrew Lanham.

Likewise, Jamie Foxx is great as one of Stevenson’s earliest customers, Walter McMillian.

Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan in Mercy onlywho tells the story of a civil rights defense lawyer fighting for the release of a death row inmate. Photo: participant

All in all, Just Mercy is a rousing film that also has room for great curves by Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen).

Given the central theme of injustice and the criminalization and marginalization of African Americans, the nudge is even more annoying. It’s by far the best film of the week and a tribute to the incredible tenacity given the horrific institutional racism.

A nice day in the neighborhood

Tom Hanks has received a shaky Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in this film.

Hanks plays the revered American children’s television host Fred Rogers in this biopic. Really, A Beautiful Day … is about the problematic papa problem journalist who was used to profile Rogers (played by Matthew Rhys, The Americans).

With the literary biopic of 2018, director Marielle Heller delivered an extraordinary genius Can you ever forgive me? scored the three Oscar nouns and unfortunately overlooked for all of them.

Although this follow-up was highly praised by critics, I found it toothache painful. It’s not as interesting as Morgan Neville’s 2018 hagiographic documentary about Rogers. Don’t you wanna be my neighbor

Fred Rogers hosted Neighborhood of Mr. Rogers from 1968 to 2001. Photo: Getty

From Hanks it’s more the same old cheese; a walking caricature of his cozy grandpa mood. Every attempt to get under the skin until the last shot is brighter, but it is too little, too late. Rhys doesn’t bring much to the party either.

Based on real reporter Tom Junod, it would be better if you invested your time in his 10,000 words in less than two hours esquire feature can you say … hero?

The film feels as crowded and air-filled as Roger’s beloved teddies.

submerged

After the big box office bomb that started Charlie’s Angels, I was worried about Kristen Stewart’s post-twilight action films.

Fortunately, the cameraman has become a director. William Eubank’s deep sea horror got rid of that stench. An alien, but with great fish flair, what? submerged there is a lack of originality, which is what constitutes a lean, mean threat.

Stewart plays Norah, a blonde Ripley clone and engineer on a drilling platform near the murky Mariana Trench, the deepest gap in the world.

Kristen Stewart swaps vampires for a completely different beast submerged, Photo: Chernin Entertainment

If you dispose of all information during the opening credits by providing snippets of messages, you’ll be warned of unexplained tremors and strange sightings. The station wastes no time and is almost instantly torn apart by an invisible force, exposing the crew to crushing bone pressure.

French legend Vincent Cassel joins Jessica Henwick as captain of Norah.game of Thrones. Ironfist) as a research assistant with a crush 10 Cloverifeld Lane Star John Gallagher Jr. The disgraced comedian TJ Miller is also a rabbit-loving ass.

Picked up one by one, as in extraterrestrial The lurking threat remains wise in the shadow. Eubank’s keen eye for kinetic camera work reinforces claustrophobia in breathtaking action sequences that are further enhanced by a creepy music score.

Ignore the great reviews, this octopus-sized cracker delivers a monstrous blow in a compassionately quick 95 minutes.

All three films will be shown in Australian cinemas on January 23