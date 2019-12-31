Just in time for New Year's Eve in Montreal, the snow storm arrives in southern Quebec

Loading...

Heavy snow continued to fall on Tuesday morning as a blizzard swept south of Quebec.

A snowfall warning has been lifted for Montreal, where Environment Canada forecasts another four centimeters of snow for the day.

The winter weather, however, ensures slow driving on roads and highways across the province. The Sûreté du Québec asks the public to be careful when they get behind the wheel.

"Keep your distance and adapt your driving to the weather and road conditions," said the provincial police in a tweet.

READ MORE: The West Islanders fight after the local snow removal company stops operating

Those arriving by plane should check their flight status at both Montreal and Quebec City airports as dozens of flights are canceled or delayed.

The story continues under the advertisement

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for several regions in Quebec, including the Laurentian, Lachute and Quebec City areas.

Although visibility is not bad in most areas, blowing snow has made road conditions on Highway 40 in Quebec City and Highway 55 in the Magog region difficult.

2:05

Passengers unhappily diverted after flight to Montreal in winter storm

Passengers unhappily diverted after flight to Montreal in winter storm

– With files from the Canadian press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

,