Just Egg can be folded as a vegan breakfast market

A new frozen folded version of Just Egg, designed for use in breakfast rolls or on toast, will be sold in nationwide freezer cabinets in around 5,000 stores from April, the company announced Wednesday. It will also be available to restaurants and other food service distributors.

The product is, just like the bottled version of Just Egg, vegetable and made from mung bean protein. It is the only product like this in the vegetable room, the company says.

A new version of his bottled egg has just been announced that “will be cleaner, creamier and more egg-like than many chicken eggs.” It will be released in May. Along with the new variation, the price will fall due to more efficiency in sourcing, processing and production. Andrew Noyes, head of Just’s global communications, told Food Dive that the company is aiming for a 35% price reduction across the board. If everything goes according to plan, he said, the suggested retail price for a 12 ounce bottle is lowered to $ 4.99 from the current $ 7.99.

Dive Insight:

Although 2019 was the year in which Just Egg opened the egg substitute category, 2020 is already growing. With the new folded egg product, a new formulation, a new mung bean protein making facility and lower prices, the brand seems ready to expand its position in the category.

According to the IRI point of sale data provided by Just, the egg product is currently the number 1 liquid egg replacement product, based on the average weekly store sales. Since the launch of Just Egg, the company has sold the equivalent of more than 20 million eggs. The liquid bottle-based egg substitute, which boils like beaten eggs, is available in many national supermarkets. Just Egg is also part of the menu in restaurants such as Tim Hortons, Bareburger and the hot bar at Whole Foods Market.

In December, Just announced that it had acquired Del Dee Foods, a protein ingredient company in Appleton, Minnesota, for an undisclosed amount. Had just worked with Del Dee as a co-packer and bought the company while the owners were considering a sale. The acquisition included a facility of 30,000 square meters and 40 hectares of land. Noyes told Food Dive at the time. He only expects the expansion of the company there.

Because plant everything has increased in popularity, Just has dominated the egg substitute segment. The vegan competitors are the VeganEgg from Follow Your Heart and the Scramblit from Spero Foods. Other popular egg substitutes on the market actually contain egg or are powder ingredients for recipes that use egg as a binder.

Given the abundance of vegetable milk, meat and cheese available to consumers, it seems strange that more manufacturers have not gone for vegetable eggs. However, this can be a confirmation of the simple fact that vegetable eggs that look, taste and cook like chickens are difficult to develop.

After finding a solution, Just is smart not only to perfect its product, but also to spend time on innovations and improvements that make it more desirable and cheaper. Sales of vegetable eggs increased by 38% between April 2018 and April 2019, according to the SPINS figures published by the Plant Based Foods Association.

The folded egg product, which is stored frozen, but can be cooked in a toaster or microwave in minutes, helps consumers who are vegan or want to eat on a vegetable-based basis to bring a convenient, protein-rich and on-the-go breakfast for sustainable reasons. This product has a large market potential for Just. According to a 2017 Future Market Insights report, the global market for breakfast products is predicted to be worth $ 1.9 billion in 2026 compared to $ 1.2 billion in 2015.

And in the case of Just, it is important to build the brand and expand the market among consumers who consider sustainability important. Because while the (vegetable) egg came first, the company has been working on chicken meat grown in cells for a long time. The company has said it is prepared to market its chicken nuggets in Asia as soon as it can get regulatory approval. Sustainability is one of the most important marketing points for vegetable and cellular food companies, and with another successful vegetable product line Just leads the way. As the company expands its reach with additional new and innovative products, it is able to give further impetus to the plant brand and further strengthen its already dominant position in the segment.