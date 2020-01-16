Just Dance 2020 Limited Update announced, includes a winter gala playlist of new songs

Just in time for the winter months, Ubisoft has released a brand new time-limited update for the popular dance title Just Dance 2020 called Winter Gala.

Check out the toe cutter below:

Ubisoft spilled the beans in a brand new mode called Winter Gala, which as a time-limited update will provide a new cool playlist for fans to dance to. The winter gala takes place from January 16 to February 2. So be sure to get in and start dancing before the mode ends.

The Winter Gala will bring a lot of new songs into play, including Jonas Brothers popular song, Sucker, Gold Dust by DJ Fresh and much more. There are also three new, exclusive avatars available that you can complete once you have completed certain levels included in the update. If you’re interested in the event, keep in mind that the Winter Gala acts as a time-limited mode so you don’t miss it.

Just Dance 2020 is now available on all platforms. What do you think about this new update? Will you take part in the frosty fun? Let us know in the comments below and stay here at Gameranx for the latest game news.

Source: PlayStation Youtube