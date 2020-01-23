“Just an experience.” Man tries to pass beer as service animal

Updated: 7:12 p.m. EST Jan 22, 2020

A New York man tries to record something unusual as an emotional support animal, his beer.

Floyd Hayes, 47, went viral after filling out a form to register his service animal as “16 oz, a lightly hopped IPA session served in an ordinary pint glass.”

“I travel a lot from the north of the state to Brooklyn, and on the bus, they say it’s a federal crime to smoke or drink an alcoholic beverage, except with prior written consent,” Hayes said in an interview. at Brooklyn Paper, “and I’ve always wondered where you get that consent.”

“Not that I’m an alcoholic,” he said.

While speaking with the New York Post, Hayes said that the recording was more of an experience and that he did not intend to hurt those who depend on emotional support animals.

“It was really just an experience,” he said, “I’m not trying to shed light on anyone who has emotional issues.”

When recording the drink as his support, he noted “No training required” and that the glass would be used to help his “social anxiety disorder”.

Although registering beer as a service animal can be difficult, if not impossible, Hayes told the New York Post that he was sitting at a bus stop with beer in his hand and had no problem.

“I have not been contacted by any law enforcement agency,” he said.

