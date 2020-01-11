From anger to a deep sense of waste, family and friends of those aboard a landed plane have been left behind to handle a range of emotions now knowing that their loved ones have been murdered in what Iranian officials have called a horrific military mistake.

“We are in complete shock, we are full of so much emotion,” said Nadia Eghbali, whose aunt, uncle and eight-year-old cousin who lived in Toronto died in the crash.

“There is anger, there are so many things, we just don’t know why this happened.”

Nina Saeidpour, whose friend Kasra Saati died in the crash, said Iran’s admission caused “mixed emotions.”

Saeidpour, from Calgary, said that Saati had traveled to Iran during the vacation to reunite with his wife and two children.

“In some ways, we are happy that our government has just come forward and said they did it instead of hiding everything,” Saeidpour said. “On the other hand, everyone is in shock again about why something like that should happen.”

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said an Iranian military investigation concluded that “missiles fired for human error caused the horrific crash.”

The admission came a day after Iran denied that claims had been made by Canada, Great Britain and the United States that flight 752 of Ukraine International Airlines had been shot down by Iran, possibly by accident.

There were 57 Canadian citizens on the plane and 138 of the passengers were on their way to Canada, many of them students and professors who returned after visiting relatives in Iran in December.

Many civilians from Iran and people from Ukraine, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Afghanistan and Germany were among the dead.

On Saturday evening, hundreds gathered at universities in Tehran to protest the late recognition by the Iranian government of the shot down plane. They demanded that officials involved in the rocket attack be removed from their positions and tried. The police broke off the demonstrations.

Danny Gonzalez joined an advertising studio in Toronto last year on the same day as Alvand Sadeghi, 29, who died in the crash with his wife, Negar Borghei, sister, Sahand Sadeghi, and five-year-old niece Sophie Emami.

“It’s just a general waste,” said Gonzalez. “Everything related to war and people trying to kill each other because of land or oil, it’s always stupid.

“One of the reasons he chose to move to Canada was that it is a place where multicultural people can live in peace.”

Mehrdad Taheran, whose friend Mehran Abtahi died during the crash, said he felt “very angry.” Abtahi was a postdoctoral researcher in civil engineering at the University of British Columbia.

It is important that the information is released in the black boxes, Taheran said.

“It was a deadly mistake that killed many people.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday that he was “furious” about the mistake and demanded compensation for the families of the victims. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made similar calls.

Canada may have a case for compensation on behalf of victims, but would almost certainly come across obstacles in a country with which it has no formal diplomatic relations, said Lawrence Herman, an international trade lawyer in Toronto.

“A mistake was made in general terms of international law. And the state that commits it wrong is responsible for compensation, “said Herman.

“The question I have is whether the current regime in Iran would be willing to acknowledge that obligation.”

If Tehran rejects the prospect of compensation, Canada could try to appeal to the International Court of Justice, although that route can also be disputed.

The families of victims could also bring civil cases against the government of Iran in a Canadian court, Herman said.

“The Canadian government seems to me to have the right to claim compensation for a state act that has caused damage. This does not exclude parallel civil actions from injured parties. “

– Reporters Salmaan Farooqui in Toronto, Chris Reynolds in Montreal and Hina Alam in Vancouver contributed to this report. With files from The Associated Press.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 11, 2020.

The Canadian press