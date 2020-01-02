Just a dream? The Utah Utes season was as confusing as "Inception"

Loading...

Wait a minute, I'm not done with the Utah football season. Not since I saw the movie "Inception" I have been so confused and baffled. That was not the end I expected sitting there in the theater. I thought I was seeing one thing and it turned out to be another. "What just happened?" I asked others who watched the movie.

Nor could they explain it. There are complete websites dedicated to explaining the mysteries of this movie, if you want to work so hard.

Now I need someone to explain the Utah football season to me. Directed by coach Leonardo Whittingham, the Utes left us in another dimension somewhere in the last stages of the plot.

Was it just another "dream within a dream"?

Swoop, the mascot of the University of Utah, walks toward a rally outside Levi’s Stadium before the start of the Pac-12 Championship game between Utah and Oregon in Santa Clara, California, on Friday, December 6, 2019.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News

This is what I thought was happening in the history of the Utes: they were marching during the regular season and were going to the Rose Bowl or the national playoff and, who knows, maybe they would do to their opponent what they did to Alabama some Years ago in the Sugar Bowl.

This is what really happened: they left a cliff, like Thelma and Louise.

End of story.

Press the rewind button. What happened? The Utes were not only winning games, they were winning big and, as a result, they made weekly climbs in the national polls: ninth, eighth, seventh, sixth, fifth. They were ready to qualify for, for example, the national playoffs.

After 12 regular season games, they had a record of 11-1 and surpassed their opponents by an average score of 35.6 to 11.3, including the lonely loss to the USC. They gave up less than two touchdowns per game.

Some believed they were on their way to becoming the best team in the history of the school.

Utah Utes runner Zack Moss (2) made a motion to his Sports Trophy after the Utes' 38-10 loss to the Texas Longhorns at the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

Colter Peterson, Deseret News

That seemed an exaggeration: they have had two undefeated teams in the last 15 years and two results in the first four.

The Utes have the talent. Zack Moss became the all-time leader of the school and was one of the best runners in the country. Quarterback Tyler Huntley was completing a 76% school record of his passes and had by far the highest pass efficiency rating in the Pac-12 with 188.6, with 16 touchdown passes at just two interceptions and one 11 yard average per attempt. Bradlee Anae became the leader of the school in catches of all time and the defense statistically ranked among the elite of the nation as a whole.

The Utes also had a long list of NFL prospects: Jaylon Johnson, Moss, Anae, Julian Blackmon, Leki Fotu, Terrell Burgess, Huntley, Francis Bernard and possibly others.

It was a great accumulation of a culminating ending, and then the story didn't get anywhere.

They played the Pac-12 championship and lost to Oregon 37-15.

Then they played in the Alamo Bowl and lost to Texas 38-10.

Utah Utes wide receiver Solomon Enis (21) is approached by Texas Longhorns defender Chris Adimora (11) during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, May 31 December 2019

Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Any questions?

The Utes not only lost. They were run over in the same way they ran over other teams during the regular season. They were overcome in every way. Oregon and Texas were superior in every way: skills, blocking, tackling, physicality, execution, speed, etc.

Very possibly, they were overrated. Even after the loss to Oregon, they still qualified in the range of 10 to 12, according to the survey, but did anyone really think they were better than Auburn, Alabama and Notre Dame, who qualified below them?

Perhaps not enough weight was given to the programming force of the Utes (44th, according to Sagarin classifications). They played in the state of Idaho, which is not just an FCS school, but a weak FCS school (3-9 overall). They played in northern Illinois, which would end the year with 5-7. The reason for an easy preseason calendar is a supposedly difficult conference calendar, but the Pac-12 has a majority of mediocre (or worse) teams: Arizona (4-8), Colorado (5-7), State of Oregon ( 5-7), The state of Washington (6-7) and the always enigmatic UCLA (4-8).

The league has improved in the bowling game, with 4-3 records in the last two years after winning only one of eight games in 2017. But of the 24 places in play in the national postseason since its inception in 2014, the Pac-12 has filled only two of them, by far the worst of the Power Five conferences.

This season, the Utes played against two teams classified in the final poll among the top 25 for the classification of college football playoffs and lost both games, to Oregon and USC (Texas was not classified). The Utes played four teams in the top 35 of the Sagarin standings and won a victory.

Anyway, the great season of the Utes was a dream. Perhaps this "Inception" quote will help explain things: "You create the dream world. You bring the subject to that dream and fill it with your subconscious."

No, that didn't help.