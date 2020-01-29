The jury in the first-degree murder trial of Zach Wittke has been summoned until a decision is made.

Wittke, 22, is on trial for the 25 September 2017 death of Sheila Welsh, who was on his way to pick up grandchildren at school when the young man closed the stolen pickup truck that he drove frontally in her compact car. Daniel Street in Arnprior . Wittke was furious and was followed by the police seconds earlier.

Wittke admitted that he caused the death of Wales, but testified in defense that he only wanted to commit suicide that day and no one else.

The jury has the task of deciding whether he intended to kill, and if they would decide, a murder would be pronounced; if they don’t, he faces conviction because of the lesser indictment of manslaughter.

Wittke testified that his glasses flew off during his wild drive, which prevented him from seeing well, and that the Welsh car was a construction barrier and deliberately struck to end his life after surrendering to financial and relationship issues. He said he closed his eyes for the deadly crash.

In his closing speech to the jury, assistant attorney Robin Flumerfelt showed images of the Wittke’s texts that afternoon and repeatedly played audio from a murder-themed Facebook video recorded 18 months earlier.

Sheila Welsh

Flumerfelt also showed pictures of the mutilated wreck and then a picture of 65-year-old Welsh, who died in a collision. The public prosecutor told the jury that Welsh was “wiped out” in the fiery crash and that Wittke did nothing but lie to escape the responsibility.

He told the jury that her seat belt melted and the steering wheel fell.

The strongest evidence against Wittke was his own persuasive words:

“Thinking of killing people and myself every day is something for me and I have to act on it before it drives me crazy,” Wittke texted a friend before looking at Welsh head-on.

Flumerfelt told the jury that Wittke told so many lies that he had to spend most of his last address on Tuesday just going through the inventory. “The evidence in this case is what it is … the evidence in this case is not just a proof of first-degree murder without any reasonable doubt, it is low after low evidence. The evidence in this case is simply overwhelming. “

The jury repeatedly listened to audio from the troubling Facebook video in which Wittke hears more bloody anger spitting while he is behind the wheel of another stolen Ford F150 pickup truck and says he would kill someone in his path if the police chased him .

‘Listen to me now, mothers. If you chase me, I’ll make sure mothers die in a police chase. Do you understand me? I am murderous and I am suicidal. If you chase me, someone will die today.

“I put this on Facebook because I want everyone to know that if you see a police chase and you see a gray Ford F-150 pick-up truck, the f will be out of the way, because I will throw your head in your f – vehicle. I don’t give a f about your family. I don’t give a f – to kill you … I hope you understand me because someone will die today. “

In his closing speech, defense lawyer Paolo Giancaterino urged the jury to declare his client guilty of manslaughter, not murder.

“Even if his evidence leaves you no reasonable doubt, if you are left in reasonable doubt by the balance of the evidence, you cannot convict him for murder,” Giancaterino told the jury.