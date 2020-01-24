Moments after his arrest on 25 September 2017 in the murder of grandmother Sheila Welsh, a young Zach Wittke told the police about the bad voices raging in his head.

This detail came to the attention of the arresting officer, OPP Const. Lindsay Moore, took the position on Thursday in response to evidence led by Crown Attorney Robin Flumerfelt at Wittke’s first-degree murder trial.

Moore testified that Wittke told her that he “doesn’t know why he does these things” and that the “voices in his head” constantly tell him to kill himself and others. The testimony is at odds with Wittke’s evidence on Wednesday when, under cross-examination, he heard negative voices.

Asked by Paolo Giancaterino, the defense attorney found that the police officer’s notes also contained a mistake about the number of times the police were ordered to end their pursuit of the stolen pickup truck with Wittke behind the wheel .

Giancaterino also noted that Moore wrote her notes – sacred in police work – almost nine hours after Wittke was arrested after being hit head-on in the Welsh compact car while being stopped at an intersection in Arnprior. Welsh was on his way to pick up grandchildren from school.

The officer told the jury that she forgot to put quotation marks around the murderer’s comments in her notebook and acknowledged that she made a mistake in another important event in the case after what she described as a long, busy, traumatic day.

The lawyer’s firm suggestion was that if the officer kept inaccurate notes about an important event in the case, her memory of Wittke’s statement could be trusted.

Moore held out and answered, “You wouldn’t forget that.”

Earlier on Thursday, the defense called Donna Downey, a teacher who was on his way home when Wittke’s fast-driving, stolen pickup passed her head-on in the wrong lane just to get out of the way.

“I was frozen just in time,” Downey testified.

Giancaterino called the teacher to the stand to try to determine that Wittke was not murderous, but rather suicidal.

On Wednesday, Wittke insisted that he only wanted to kill himself, and nobody else on that day.

Wittke, 22, noticed that he was surpassed by cross-examination by Flumerfelt, who made short work of dismantling Wittke’s version of events.

Wittke kept saying he was suicidal, not murderous, but the public prosecutor kept talking about the ghostly texts of the murderer.

An hour before he killed Welsh, Wittke texted a friend about the bloody rage in his mind: “Thinking of killing people and myself every day is f-king and I have to act before it drives me f-king crazy. “

Wittke said he was suicidal and wanted to kill others along the way. He texted about the murder of a family in Arnprior, and on the way he hit 65 years old, Welsh, who died immediately behind the wheel of her Chevy Aveo.

The fatal crash happened two kilometers from the parental home of the people who threatened to kill Wittke that day.

According to police theory, adopted by the Crown, Wittke focused on murder.

Wittke told the jury that while all his crazy driving that day, while the police were chasing him, his glasses flew off his head and when he hit Welsh’s car head-on, he thought he was bumping into a construction barrier, not a car . He said he tried to kill himself and nobody else.

Giancaterino has told the court that his client is responsible for Welsh’s death, but is only guilty of the lower crime of manslaughter because the murder was not intentional.

Wittke told the jury that without his glasses he can only see objects ‘but cannot distinguish details’.

“Without glasses my eyesight is seriously compromised … without my glasses it is hard to see,” he testified.

The public prosecutor told the court that it was quite an achievement for him to drive through a main street at stunt driving speed and somehow prevent him from hitting light stands, cars or pedestrians for a kilometer without glasses.

“It’s a miracle,” Wittke told the court on Wednesday.

Wittke also said that he closed his eyes before he ended up in a barricade. It is the first time that the jury has heard that he closed his eyes. He brought it up during cross-examination by the public prosecutor, but did not mention it during his main investigation by his own lawyer.

The verdict will trigger Wittke’s intention the moment he hit Welsh’s compact car on Daniel Street.

The jury in the trial in the Ottawa courthouse on Elgin Street is expected to start the deliberations next week.

