Jurnee Smollett-Bell about Black Canary in Birds of Prey

Dinah Laurel Lance has had many iterations on the small screen, but there has never been a representation of everyone’s favorite Black Canary such as Jurnee Smollett-Bell’s in Birds of prey (and the fantabulous emancipation of One Harley Quinn). The Underground actress takes on the role of DC’s famous vigilante with the supernatural cry and adds a tortured soul and singer twist that increases her air of danger. “When we meet Dinah in the film, she didn’t become the Black Canary we know she is,” Smollett-Bell told POPSUGAR during a conversation about the film over the phone. “Right now she works for the devil.”

The devil happens to be the hilariously ridiculous Roman Sionis of Ewan McGregor, also known as the black mask. Although the remarkably unstable villain is a proper threat throughout the film, he has a weakness for his lounge singer, leading to a chaotic series of events that lead Dinah right to the path of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and the Birds of Prey . Although the role differs almost completely from Smollett-Bell’s earlier work, it may seem like one of her favorites! Read on to find out how crazy that iconic carousel scene was to film and who Smollett-Bell would one day like to see green tights like Green Arrow.

POPSUGAR: This is the first time Dinah has been displayed on the big screen; what do you want fans to get away with after seeing the movie?

Jurnee Smollett-Bell: Oh man, we tried to capture the essence of Dinah Lance from the comic books as a street fighter raised in Gotham, the daughter of a crime fighter. When we meet Dinah in the movie, she hasn’t become the Black Canary we know her – she’s working for the devil right now. She works as a lounge singer in the Black Mask nightclub of Roman Sionis, and because she has lost her mother in the fight against crime, she wants nothing to do with cleaning up Gotham. She’s just trying to survive. She does not thrive and goes against her nature, because the Dinah Lance in the comics is the one who is completely hard with a high moral compass, and in the film she is not yet prepared to possess her power.

She has kept it a secret, but she is increasingly being sucked into this meta-world. And because Roman was the only person who took care of her after her mother died, she has this false sense of loyalty to him. But she really has to take a path to possess her true power, not to apologize for who she is and to possess her true potential, despite her loyalty to him.

PS: think that’s great! What does it feel like to be the woman playing her big film debut?

“The great thing about the DC universe is that there are so many origin stories for the characters. I felt an incredible amount of freedom to make her mine.”

JSB: It is an honor! It was written more than 70 years ago and the Black Canary is one of the most iconic characters in the DC universe. So it was an honor to be the vessel that brought her to the movies. When I first met Dinah, I played the Injustice 2 video game and did not know this film was made or something. I would go back to Black Canary for her Canarian cry and I would always annoy my opponents because they couldn’t really do anything to stop me. So when I was cast, I dived into the comics and just fell in love with her. She has this mix of vulnerability and strength that was interesting for me as an actor.

PS: And it’s the first time she’s been portrayed by a black woman. What was your thinking process when you got the role and were you completely nervous about the reaction to your casting?

JSB: No, I wasn’t nervous at all. I just put blinkers on and didn’t approach it any differently than I would approach another character I portray. For me it’s just my job to do justice to the character, to serve the script, to serve the character, to serve the source material. I was confident that as long as I approached it in the same way, I would approach every character – and that is to do your homework, give everything and make it your own – I could trust my instinct. For me, the great thing about the DC universe is that there are so many origin stories for the characters and that there are so many interpretations you could have of these characters. I felt an incredible amount of freedom to make her mine.

PS: That’s great, I love that attitude! One of the things that I liked about the movie were the action scenes because they were so seamless and really beautiful and mean at the same time. I always appreciated looking at a woman who kicked herself. How was the fight training?

JSB: Well, I trained more than five months in total, about two and a half months before we started shooting and three months while we were shooting. I squeezed it in during the lunch break and in between recordings. I had a personal trainer, Jeanette Jenkins, that I worked with when I wasn’t working with the stunt team, and completely changed my diet. It was very strict because I had to attract muscles and it was important to physically transform in Black Canary because that lifestyle changes your entire swag, your posture, your walk, your approach to life.

If you are a martial artist, you have a very different view of life, and it was hard to push my body so hard. But it was necessary to do justice as Black Canary because she is one of the most iconic street fighters in the DC universe, male or female. And in the comic books she is trained by Wild Cat, the same trainer for Batman, so we all know that it’s not a joke she’s capable of. I certainly had some high standards for myself.

PS: One of the best scenes in the film was when all the women came together to protect Kassandra. I thought it was such an essential part of the film, because that’s when they come together like the Birds of Prey. What was it like filming with the other women and what was one of your favorite scenes?

JSB: One of my favorite scenes was certainly the carousel scene. It was probably also one of the most inhuman scenes to photograph, because (director) Cathy (Yan) had very ambitious ideas about how to shoot it. She wanted to photograph it in a very long continuous take and oners. And that meant that you approached dozens of stunt artists and us actors all together. It was like a ballet, and if one person screwed it up, we were all screwed. We had to do it over and over again for a few days and we shot it with French hours, which means that you don’t have lunch.

PS: Oh, wow.

“It forced us all to be our best selves, because we are part of a group of people who are determined to be great.”

JSB: Yes (laughs). But it was great because there was a moment when Cathy came to us at the end of the second day, such as during hour 11 and I just pump energy drinks and water and everyone is in pain. She comes to us and says, “Ladies, I’m so sorry. We have to do it again.” And it was at that time that we were all clocking each other to see if someone would stop. Because if you don’t stop, I don’t give myself the choice to stop. And it was great because everyone pushed themselves to do their best and it forced us all to be our best selves, because we are part of a group of people who are determined to be great. And we just felt incredibly connected at the time.

PS: Okay, I love and respect that energy. And you can clearly see it coming through in the film! So what would you like to see if the Birds of Prey get another movie?

JSB: Oh, I think there’s a wealth of potential! After reading so many comics, various fascinating characters come in and out of the group and communicate with the birds. I think one of the most essential members is Oracle, and I’d really like to see how they would make contact with other characters. I saw them working with the Gotham City Sirens. And of course there is such a great history between Black Canary and Green Arrow that I loved in the comics. It’s clear to DC to decide all of that – we can’t get a say in this – but I think there’s a wealth of potential.

PS: Honestly, that would be great to see. Do you have a dream actor of which you would like to play the opposite if they brought in Green Arrow?

JSB: Oh my God, the question nobody asked me! There are so many. Oh my god, I don’t know. I mean, it really depends on what kind of movie you make. I have seen many suggestions from the fans and I love so many of their thoughts, but I think it depends on what Green Arrow and what story we tell if we brought Green Arrow to the big screen.

PS: That is a perfect, diplomatic answer.

JSB: Girl (laughs).

PS: You actually just said, “Don’t try to get me into trouble with anyone, okay!” (Laughs) Okay, so one last question. If you could portray another character in the film, who would it be and why?

JSB: Frankly, you’re not going to get me to give up Dinah Lance. That just never happens.

PS: I respect that!

JSB: I would kick and scream. There are so many characters in the movie that I just like on and off the screen – I just loved working with Mary (Elizabeth Winstead) and what she did with Huntress, and I’m completely in love with her. But I can’t imagine anyone else in these roles. I think that’s exactly what happens when you spend so much time in your character and their skin and then look into the eyes of the other characters. You just don’t see anyone else.