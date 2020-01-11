Juno fund surplus spent on collection of musical instruments on loan from the library

Loading...

Michael Ciccone, CEO of the London library, is releasing his inner rock star as the library prepares to lend musical equipment, including ukuleles, electric and acoustic guitars, amplifiers, and bases at the London Central Library, Ont. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

Move over books, magazines and DVDs, the London Public Library is getting ready to rock.

Tie-dye bongo drums, colored bass guitars and a set of trendy ukuleles are the latest additions to the library catalog, a musical instrument stock that is a legacy of the Juno Awards London that was organized last year.

“We use the collective wealth of a community to support that community in culture, art, music,” said Michael Ciccone, CEO of the library, about the new tools.

“We expose (Londoners) to materials – books, databases – that they might not be able to afford on their own.”

The host committee has donated more than $ 30,000 to help the library load equipment that young and old Londoners can jam from Monday.

Two indigenous schools and the Child and Parent Resource Institute (CPRI) also received instruments for the children who come through their doors.

Starting Monday afternoons, banjos, ukuleles, electric bass guitars and amps, as well as acoustic guitars – including ¾-sized instruments that are best suited for younger musicians – can be checked out at the central library via the usual three-week loans.

Mandolins and percussion instruments, including bongos, djembes – a West African drum – fiesta congo’s and cajons will also be available for people with a library card in the coming weeks.

“It connects us with what I discovered, in my five months here, is a wonderful music scene,” said Ciccone, who took over the role of library director at the end of the summer.

Just like a book, if you lose an instrument, you have to pay the value to replace it. You can also hold the instruments.

“We can’t wait to see who she’s going to borrow, who’s going to play. The stories that come back to us about using these items will be the best part of the program,” said Colleen Harris, manager of the fund development library. .

A library team investigated programs for lending musical instruments at libraries across the country, such as repair costs and what turned out to be the most popular. London Guitars supplies the instruments and helps to keep them in good condition.

London hosted the Juno Awards, a celebration of Canadian music last March, which left an economic impact of $ 9.1 million in the city.

No less than $ 205,000 was raised for the Junos charity, MusiCounts, which donates instruments to schools.

But it was a small surplus from the London Juno host committee that provided the funds for the library’s instruments, as well as those for the Antler River primary school in Chippewas of the Thames First Nation and Standing Stone School at Oneida Nation of the Thames, plus a music room at the Child and Parent Resource Institute in London.

Music teacher Antler River Kim Vandersluis said her students were ‘so happy’ to get a class of ukuleles. Some had never played instruments.

The main purpose of the music program is not to prepare a perfect concert, but to give the young people a way to express themselves, she said. And learning the uke can help students switch to the guitar more easily in the future.

“It gives them this opportunity they’ve never had before. I had a student in grade 8 say they wanted to start writing songs,” Vandersluis said.

“It creates this enthusiasm for music.”

