Junkyard Simulator Game Free Download For PC

Junkyard Simulator is one of the simulation games which is published by PlayWay and other Card Mechanic Simulator series. This game developed by Rebelia Games which is a Polish studio Junkyard Simulator is the first project for different platforms like MS Office.

During the game, you will have every chance to enrich yourself. You can collect scrap early on, put your money into huge machines that can help you break down huge amounts of scrap a day. Buy vehicles, manage scrap dealers, isolate and bring this money! In Junkyard Simulator, you play as the owner of a scrapyard who, with his own hands, tries to create the largest scrapyard in the territory. How you do it depends on your choice! Would you like to physically look and put together the best piece? No difficulty.

Getting rusty at wealth is just a small piece of the open-world game of Junkyard Simulator. Starting with only a heavy hammer, pushcart, and a small area of ​​land, players will collect debris from the first stagehand to make pieces to a large extent for the people who can use it. As players get more cash, they will be able to put resources into larger equipment, for example, cranes, electromagnets / hydraulic cranes, loaders, shredders, choppers, trams and trailers, and use them to really grow their business.

In Junkyard Simulator, you will only be the owners of an infant dump, but with great aspirations. The main objective is to robotize the procedure and remove more and more burns in less time.

Operating system: Windows 7 (64 bit)

RAM: 4 GB of memory required

Processor: Intel Core i3

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660

Hard disk space

