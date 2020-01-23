Junior dos Santos insists that he avenge Francis Ngannou's loss

The last Junior dos Santos title run was quickly and violently stopped by Francis Ngannou last June. But when the former heavyweight champion takes on Curtis Blaydes at UFC Raleigh this Saturday, “Cigano” is confident that he can return to the top of the heavyweight division. In addition, JDS vows to avenge his loss for the dreaded thug.

Dos Santos insists that he will climb up again

When dos Santos was booked to fight Ngannou last summer, the former champion was on the verge of returning to the title fight due to a winning streak of three fights. After JDS lost his rematch against current champions Stipe Miocic in 2017, the Brazilian prevailed in his next three fights against Blagoy Ivanov, Tai Tuivasa and Derrick Lewis.

At UFC on ESPN 3, however, Dos Santos was stopped by Ngannou in less than 90 seconds. Although it’s no shame to lose against the ridiculous, dangerous Ngannou, some have wondered if the 35-year-old dos Santos can still win a title.

But when he spoke to the media before fighting Blaydes, the charismatic fighter said the following (quotes about MMA junkie):

“Sometimes, you know, it’s not your day – things don’t happen the way you want them to,” said dos Santos. “And what? Are you going to cry for it? Come on. Keep going – that’s what I’m doing. I believe in myself. I can see the truth that I see in my head. You will be amazed and I will try to do that for you show. That’s why I’m here. I really think I deserve the top of this division and I’ll get it. I got there once, I’ll be back. “

“I came from two or three big wins and should fight for the title again, and then I got someone who comes from a good moment with a lot of strength. Francis Ngannou has a lot of power. That night he won – that night he was better than me. But I am here to have this rematch and prove that I am better than him. “

Now not everyone can believe that Dos Santos has what it takes to regain the heavyweight title at this stage of his career. But to write it off completely at this point is premature. 35 isn’t that old for the heavyweight class, and Dos Santos still has serious pop in his hands.

First things first: Beat Blaydes

However, if dos Santos has to suffer another defeat this Saturday, his way back to a title shot will be considerably longer. In Blaydes he will face one of the most explosive wrestlers on the list who has a nasty, nasty top game. That is why dos Santos is the underdog on the betting lines that come into action this Saturday.

