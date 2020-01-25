A jumping spider not native to Ireland was discovered in a bush in Dublin.

The Philaeus-Chrysop is a kind of jumping spider, which is only about an inch long and whose males have a bright red belly.

It is usually found in the southern half of Europe, the United States and Asia and is not harmful to humans.

One of the spiders has now been spotted on a bush in a garden in Monkstown – according to experts, we can expect more spider species in Ireland if the temperatures rise.

This is believed to be the first such sighting in the country.

A male Philaeus chrysops jumping spider spotted in Monkstown Co. Dublin. Typically from southern Europe to Korea and the USA, as far as I know, this species has not yet been detected in Ireland. Possibly a constant arrival on our shores in view of the warming climate. pic.twitter.com/rGq1OacU22

– Collie Ennis (@collieennis) January 22, 2020

Collie Ennis, a researcher at Trinity College’s zoology department, said: “Often you would expect them to be imported onto plants – but if you see them outside, it kind of suggests that they move in naturally.

“Spiders have a trick – they actually throw a web of a web out of their belly into the air, and they drift away … they can travel hundreds of thousands of miles this way.”

He said the red-bellied creature most likely came here in a shipping container or on a plant – but at warmer temperatures, the spiders migrate north and appear in the UK.

He added: “Are they harmful to humans? Not at all: in fact, they are very calm little spiders.

“The males have the nice red belly they flaunt – I think they’re pretty little guys.”

Anyone who discovers one of the spiders is asked to take a photo and inform experts.

Main image: File photo of a species of jumping spider named Philaeus Chrysops. Image by Thom Quine via Wikimedia Commons, CC of 3.0