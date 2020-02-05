Jump in a skydiver video with the 82nd Airborne

Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared on Business Insider

Approximately 75 paratroopers from the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division and 40 U.S. Army South employees spent the last days of January in Colombia working with Colombian troops on an air strike exercise.

During the exercise, which took place between January 23 and 29, U.S. and Colombian troops carried out air strikes on U.S. and Colombian C-130 Hercules aircraft, followed by exercises that simulated conquering an airfield.

A video recorded by a paratrooper during a static jump allows you to get involved in the ride.

The exercise allowed U.S. and Colombian personnel to work together and share strategic and tactical expertise, the U.S. Southern Command, which oversees military operations in the region, said in a press release announcing the exercise.

In the photos below you can see what they did.

Colombia is one of the United States’ closest partners in the region, and the military in both countries has worked closely together for decades. The United States has provided Colombia with billions in aid as part of the Colombia plan and later the so-called Peace Colombia.

Colombia has achieved a significant reduction in violence, but Plan Colombia has been criticized for violating the military and human rights and for being ineffective against drug production and trafficking. Peace Colombia has been criticized for focusing too much on military aid.

“We are honored to be training with Colombia – a close friend of the United States and a global partner of NATO,” said Craig Faller, chief of the U.S. Navy South Command, in the press release. “This exercise in the air shows the interoperability, lethality, and professionalism of our armed forces.”

The United States has increased pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government, while Colombia has struggled with the brunt of the millions of Venezuelans who have fled their country due to political violence, widespread bottlenecks, and undermined laws and regulations.

Faller emphasized the importance of partnerships for improving security in the region.

At a press conference in Florida on January 23, Faller pointed to Venezuela as a “safe haven” and “base of opportunity” for dissident members of the demobilized FARC rebel group and guerrillas of the ELN rebel group and “terrorist groups”. involved in drug trafficking.

“The best way to counter or combat any of these threats is through these partnerships,” Faller said. “Your and our capacities help protect the United States and partners.”

