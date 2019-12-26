Juliette Porter, Kelsey Owens, Robby Hayes and Brandon Gomes of & # 39; Siesta Key & # 39; they talk about New Year's resolutions

Loading...

The members of the cast of "Siesta Key" of MTV are taking the resolution to stop publishing on social networks and start enjoying what happens around them.

"I want to live more in the present," Kelsey Owens said on page six of his New Year's resolution. “I want to be more in the moment, less on my phone or think about the future or the past and be there.

Brandon Gomes, his co-star on the reality show, is making a similar New Year's resolution, telling us: "I have to, like, definitely, like, just, not thinking so much, something Kelsey said, just, like, being in the present and that is how, I suppose, you will get the best … and be yourself, but, like, on a silly level, I have to … I pinch my nose a lot, I have to stop picking my nose.

Robby Hayes, Kelsey Owens, Juliette Porter and Brandon Gomes – Getty Images

Meanwhile, the new cast member Robby Hayes wants to stop biting his nails.

"I have a bad habit," said the "Bachelor Nation" star. "It has been my New Year's resolution for the past three years. I just couldn't keep it up."

And his ex-girlfriend, Juliette Porter, wants to become a kind of hustler in 2020.

"I would like to be more, I would like to run more like when I say I want to do something, like doing it and not just pushing it," he said. "Being a maker, how to do things and just achieve my goals."

Then he added: "I am very bad about talking like everything I have to do. And then I get overwhelmed and go to bed because there are many things I have to do and I think," I can't deal with this today. "

"Siesta Key" returns to MTV on January 7.

