Juliens from Canadiens should share some blame for loss to Blackhawks

MONTREAL – Claude Julien was asked about Charlie Lindgren’s performance in Montreal’s 4-1 loss against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday and his response was that it was a team effort to lose.

The coach also played his role. And we’re not talking about his decision to start Lindgren over Carey Price, who had stopped 72 of 73 shots in two wins prior to the game against a Blackhawks team that had won an overtime win in Ottawa the night before while the Canadiens were rest and wait for them in Montreal.

If the Canadiens started it completely out of the air, allowing Zack Smith (he of two goals in 40 games) to score two goals in the first nine minutes – and one in a comical way thanks to a miscommunication between Lindgren and Tomas Tatar – it was at least partially because Julien had not prepared them as well as they should have been.

But perhaps the most confusing thing that happened here was when Max Domi took a reckless, careless, selfish (or as Julien referred to it later, useless) a heavy fine on Matthew Highmore at the 10:52 mark of the second period. And no, it wasn’t Julien’s decision to park Domi at the end of the Montreal bank after Alex DeBrincat scored 35 seconds in the subsequent power play.

The real head-scratcher was the coach’s decision to keep Domi on the bench when Smith went for high-stick with 4:36 left in the middle period.

After the game, Julien was asked how he decided to follow the line between the message he wanted to send to his player and relying on an attacking type while following the game.

“I did what I had to do,” the coach replied. “You take a meaningless punishment that way, there are consequences.”

When we asked if he was tempted to motivate Domi by telling him that he had cost the team a goal and that it was time to go outside and get it back with the power play option, Julien the following:

“Those questions (about) how you feel … I did what I had to do, it was that simple. I don’t have to explain it more than I did. It is not the first time he has received a bad sentence. There are consequences, and sometimes those messages (date much further back) than the situation there. And it doesn’t matter who we attract (for the power play) instead of Max. Max is not the man who will always score goals here, so a powerplay is a unit of five. It’s that simple.”

And this team consists of 20 players and five coaches and everyone should be to blame for a performance that Julien has classified as the team’s worst in 10 games.

We don’t have to remind you that the Canadiens lost eight out of 10 prior to Wednesday’s debacle.

Because as poor as Montreal had started against Chicago, Phillip Danault scored 54 seconds in the second period to bring the Canadiens back to 2-1. And although Domi’s penalty was so badly timed and was undoubtedly worth more time away from the ice than the 35 seconds he put in the box, he is the second highest scoring player in the team and must be there to to give you a chance to turn a 3-1 deficit into 3-2 en route to the third period.

Maybe the game will play differently after that, instead of how it actually did – with the Canadiens allowing Drake Caggiula a goal and out-shot 11-6 in the final frame.

“We were not there at all. It’s that simple,” said Julien. “They are a team with good sticks, that was clearly indicated before the game, but we were not there at all. Not at all. We have lost our battle for loose pucks, we have made bad decisions and we have earned no profit at all. “

That is all true.

And Domi, who had apologized for taking a bad penalty and unsportsmanlike behavior for a double minor in the third period of a 4-3 team extension against the New Jersey Devils on November 16, should have known better. .

The 25-year-old, who blamed himself for that night, added, “I can’t do that, and it won’t happen again.”

But Domi is a spirited player, a player who is always on the brink, and there was never any doubt that he would slip again – even if he had caught only 10 minors this season before making Highmore rough.

“I certainly didn’t try to take a penalty during the game,” he said about Wednesday’s situation. “But I’ve watched the replay and it’s a fine. So that’s how it goes. Unfortunately, they scored on that. You can’t do that – especially in the situation we’re currently in. It’s what it is. The coach’s decision , and of course I can’t afford that. “

There was consistency in Julien’s decision.

In this season’s 16th Montreal game, he held Canadian leading scorer Tomas Tatar for most of the second period and all but fourth shifts in the third of a 3-2 extension of the Philadelphia Flyers extension on November 7. This was after Tatar had taken nine and ten of the young season’s small penalties – both lazy stick violations.

The point is that the Canadiens are now in a much more desperate situation than they were then. They had to turn their win streak into two games on Wednesday into three.

Even Larry David understands that, apart from bad penalties, goal scorers must be on the ice in the crunch time.

Taking into account how they played against Chicago, it might not matter who came out on that failed power play while Domi was enjoying on the couch.

But Domi has 11 points on the man-advantage this season, almost twice what Nick Cousins, Jordan Weal and Artturi Lehkonen (six points) have combined in that division, and he was very motivated to make up for his mistake.

“Of course,” said Domi. “I think we’re all there (want to do that) …”

But Julien made his decision and followed it. He could have gone all the way by sitting outside Domi for the rest of the game, but with only 20 minutes left for the Canadiens to come back, he decided to play him – and decided to leave him late in the power play the second even more curious.

We have been frank about the work he has done under the circumstances he has faced this season. We think he did as well as possible with the roster he had and the injuries that hit the Canadians.

But Julien’s decision on Wednesday played a role in Montreal’s loss to Chicago, and he should share part of the blame for the outcome.