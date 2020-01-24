What has happened to Julianne Hough since she left AGT? At first there were rumors that she and her husband Brooks Spawn got divorced, and now she’s getting exorcized?

Well, that’s exactly what the internet seems to suspect in a new video of the dancer. The actual explanation is still pretty weird. Check out the bizarre clip below.

Ex-AGT judge Julianne Hough is exorcised?

Julianne is currently in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum. She participated in a demonstration of the “energy healer” Dr. John Amaral, who stated that he releases energy from her body, which causes “a feeling of relief, liberation, freedom”.

this famous linguist once said that of all the sentences in the english language, of all the endless combinations of words throughout history, “julianne hough is experiencing what resembles an exorcism that stuns the fans” is the most beautiful

– Outdated mem (@HellsDanielles) January 24, 2020

For Julianne, that meant screaming and circling on a massage table. While Dr. Amaral kept talking, twitching, and moaning at Julianne. It is unusual to say the least.

“Most people, especially in Davos, would not produce this sound in this environment,” said Dr. Amaral to the audience. “So you know what they would have is physical pain, tension in their bodies. We just made it easier to release that energy. ”

Dr. Amaral also appears in Gwyneth Paltrow’s new Netflix documentary series The Goop Lab. He calls this century “the age of energy”.

Julianne Hough’s philosophy of movement

The dancer made her own demonstration during the forum, in which she dances and talks about throwing away “negative energy” through movement. It is part of their dance and training method KINRGY.

Julianne said that she sees dance as her “superpower” and that it enables you to “connect with your emotions”. She said of KINRGY: “The whole point is that we want you to get involved and go your own transformative way of growth and development opportunity and excitement. ”

What do you think of this new Julianne video? Do you think Dr. Amaral’s procedure is real, or did Julianne fake it? Let us know in the comments.