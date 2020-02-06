Julianne Hough’s husband Brooks Laich thinks about marriage and divorce

Julianne Hough’s husband Brooks Laich weighs on marriage and divorce.

In Monday’s episode of his iHeartRadio podcast, How Men Think, professional ice hockey player and co-host Gavin DeGraw welcomed the famous marital lawyer Laura Wasser to explain why couples choose to divorce.

Laich, who is currently going through a difficult period in his own marriage, said he believes couples should “constantly evolve.”

“You are going to change, I am going to change in the course of my life, my wife is going to change in the course of her life,” he explained. “But I also think that over time people can develop a kind of indifference that once was an attraction. They can simply develop an indifference and it is not sufficiently connected to continue to learn and grow and to accept your changes, to accept their changes and also to challenge each other. “

Laich continued: “There are so many resources available – seminars, books, all sorts of things. There are areas in your relationship that you can undoubtedly grow, and maybe there is just an indifference in people they don’t want to put the energy into doing, or they don’t think they can. “

The 36-year-old hockey player said that most couples do not communicate as much as they should.

“I don’t think many people in their marriage really, truly, truthfully communicate all the needs and desires and desires and desires that they have for themselves, for their partners, everything,” he explained. “I think they lack a little courage there to share those things that people can really hold together and set their marriage on fire.”

Laich closed the podcast episode thanks to Wasser.

“When I talk to you, I respect and admire your approach to this subject,” he said. “You are not alone in making money and helping people on their way – you really care about all parties involved, you look at all the scenarios and you really care about people’s happiness. So I want to praise you for that and how you treat yourself personally and professionally. “

Although Laich said he “learned a lot” during their speech, he hopes he doesn’t need any of her services.

“I’m really happy for you, but I hope I’m never on your podcast,” he said laughing. Wasser is organizing a podcast entitled Divorce Sucks.

Laich and Hough married in July 2017. On New Year’s Eve, fans began to speculate that the couple had divorced after they noticed that the two spent a lot of time away from each other and that Hough was not wearing her wedding rings on Christmas Eve.

Although the couple did not address their marital problems publicly, they were recently seen having lunch together on Saturday in Studio City, California.