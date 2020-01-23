Julianne Hough's exorcism-like experience impresses fans

Julianne Hough looks like she’s dancing with the devil.

The personality “Dancing with the Stars” was stunned when she videotaped an energy treatment that looked like exorcism on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Hough, 31, started to contort her body and scream uncontrollably when Dr. John Amaral demonstrated the treatment.

“There’s always a huge loss of energy and a sense of relief, liberation, and freedom,” the doctor said in a video posted on Instagram when Hough jerked and gasped. “Emotions can occur when the system is moving.”

He continued: “When energy is stored and bound in the muscles, it can dissolve, and when we are really free to express and pass the energy bound in our bodies, his wife is like an incredible dancer, actress, person, and she practiced just letting things go through. “

The doctor said that most people in this area would not shout like Hough, but instead would feel pain.

“What they would have is physical pain, tension in their bodies,” he said. “We just made it easier to release that energy.”

Several Instagram users expressed concern about the alarming treatment.

“When you watch this video 45 times, a demon actually comes out of her asshole,” wrote comedian Heather McMahan.

“WHAT. THIS IS NOT REAL,” commented hair color professional Justin Anderson.

“What indeed …” added Stassi Schroeder.

