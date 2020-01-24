Julianne Hough's energy treatment video: what we saw

A video of Julianne Hough went viral after receiving an energy treatment that showed her body twisting and moving in an interesting way.

What happened: Dr. John Amaral gave Hough some form of energy treatment at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The video shows Hough on a massage table. His body contracts. She also shouts loudly during the video.

Amaral said that Hough released energy from his body.

“There is always a huge dissipation of energy and a feeling of relief, release freedom. Expression of emotion can occur when the system is moving. When the energy that has been stored and linked in the muscles, it dissipates, and if we are really free to express and allow the energy that is linked in our body to move – this woman is like an incredible dancer, actress, fair, human being, and she practiced letting things happen. “ Amaral: “Most people, especially in Davos, in this environment, would not make this sound. So, you know, what they would have is physical pain, tension in their bodies. We have just facilitated the release of this energy. “

Somewhere else: Amaral appears in the Netflix series “The Goop Lap”, which comes from Gwyneth Paltrow, according to Page Six.