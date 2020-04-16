Julianne Hough and her husband are separated by quarantine states. Are Divorce Rumors True?

Many people are spending quarantine with the important others, but not Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich. They reportedly distanced themselves from each other during the pandemic by living separately.

A source told People magazine that Julianne is home in Los Angeles, while Brooks is apparently in Idaho enjoying the “easy life in nature.” While this may spark divorce rumors, the source says the couple is still together.

Julianne Hough and husband spend their quarantine

“They are still together, but they are not quarantined in the same place. Their relationship has always been this way, although they like to do their own thing,” the people’s source said about the couple’s situation.

Julianne posted Instagram snapshots and videos from her Los Angeles home. She is also promoting her KINRGY dance method by hosting Instagram Lives. The former AGT judge recently posted that he was “riding a wave of emotions” during quarantine.

Meanwhile, former Brooks hockey player is out on an affair with his Husky dog, Koda. He posted updates of his nature, including an amazing drone video of a hike in the mountains.

Are Julianne and Brooks headed for divorce?

Divorce rumors have been following Julianne and Brooks since earlier this year. Julianne was seen without her wedding ring and allegedly the couple was “spending time apart” due to work commitments and an alleged change in their relationship.

“Their marriage is not perfect, but they are still working on it,” the people source said. “They talk all the time. Brooks returns to L.A. once the stay-at-home order is lifted.”

However, the source also says things in between were “rough around Christmas time”, but they are determined to sort things out. “They really seem to have figured out how to get married,” the source said. “The two have had to make changes, Brooks, especially.”

While it may seem strange to some people, maybe spending time apart will be good for Julianne and Brooks’ relationship.

