Juliana Hatfield Police Cover: Song You Need to Know

Loading...

Juliana Hatfield could, as they say, sing the repertoire and we would listen. It’s all the more captivating when it covers someone like the police. Hatfield has just posted a video made by Rachel Lichtman for her cover of “Can’t Stand Losing You”, by Juliana Hatfield Sings the Police of 2019 (via American Laundromat).

Hatfield presents a group of Julianas in the smooth video of the track (she played all the recording instruments), her voice adding a new spark to the 1978 classic. The three versions of Hatfield represent Sting, Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland – with a rare glimpse of the musician on the drums. In her capable hands, the song sounds as if it could have been released today – rather than more than 40 years ago. In addition, the Sting Juliana sports suit is pointed.

Hatfield has the rare talent of creating well-known songs; she gave her own impression to everyone, from Jeff Lynne to the Foo Fighters (on the eponymous cover album of 2012). The former singer of Blake Babies has also already released Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newton-John and contributed to the compilation of American Laundromat, I Saved Latin! A tribute to Wes Anderson.

The musician released her most recent original music disc, Weird, in 2019, and before that, Pussycat of 2017 – perhaps the most bitter anti-Trump album of all time. “It gave me something to focus on everyday rather than just spreading anxiety and anger,” she said earlier about the album. “A few months ago, it was so horrible, and I know it was the same for many people. The anxiety levels were really unhealthy. It has become physically unhealthy, and I’m sure a lot of people can identify with it. “