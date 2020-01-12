Julian Edelman arrested for vandalism in California, confirms ABC

New England Patriots receiver general Julian Edelman was arrested on Saturday night in California after jumping on a driver’s vehicle and causing damage, ABC News confirmed. News of Edelman’s arrest in Beverly Hills was first reported by TMZ Sports. they arrested Edelman around 9 p.m. Saturday and charged him with vandalism. Vandalism occurred in block 200 of North Beverly Drive. Edelman was released on a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Airport Courthouse at Los Angeles International Airport on April 13. According to an Instagram article, Edelman was with the caption Celtics’ Paul Pierce and former Patriots teammate Danny Amendola, who now plays for the Detroit Lions, Saturday night. Edelman and the Patriots were eliminated from the NFL playoffs last week with a 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium. -old established a new career high with 1,117 yards received in 2019, his 10th season in the NFL. He also led the team with 100 receptions and six touchdowns. Edelman was originally drafted by New England in 2009 with the 232nd overall pick in the seventh round. He was named MVP of the Super Bowl last year in the Patriots’ 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams and has won three titles with the organization. He holds the franchise record for playoff receptions (115) and playoff yards (1,412) and ranks second in NFL history in both categories behind the Football Hall of Fame professional Jerry Rice.

New England Patriots receiver general Julian Edelman was arrested on Saturday night in California after jumping on a driver’s vehicle and causing damage, ABC News confirms.

News of Edelman’s arrest in Beverly Hills was first reported by TMZ Sports.

Beverly Hills police told ABC News that they arrested Edelman around 9 p.m. Saturday and charged him with vandalism. Vandalism occurred in block 200 of North Beverly Drive.

Edelman was released on summons and is scheduled to appear at the Airport Courthouse at Los Angeles International Airport on April 13.

According to an Instagram post, Edelman was with Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce and former Patriots teammate Danny Amendola, who now plays for the Detroit Lions, on Saturday night.

Edelman and the Patriots were eliminated from the NFL playoffs last week with a 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium.

The 33-year-old established a new career high with 1,117 receiving yards in 2019, his 10th season in the NFL. He also led the team with 100 receptions and six touchdowns.

Edelman was originally drafted by New England in 2009 with the 232nd overall pick in the seventh round. He was named MVP of the Super Bowl last year in the Patriots’ 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams and has won three titles with the organization.

He holds the franchise record for playoff receptions (115) and playoff yards (1,412) and ranks second in NFL history in both categories behind the Football Hall of Fame professional Jerry Rice.

