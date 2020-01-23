(Photo via Spotify)

Yesterday, January 22, authorities decided that Juice WRLD or Anthony Jarad Higgins, “died from the toxicity of oxycodone and codeine. They also found that the overdose was accidental. The first autopsy performed was inconclusive.

Now, the family of Juice WRLD and Grade A have released a statement on future plans to honor him and his work.

Read more: Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon to present at the 2020 Grammy Awards

As previously reported, authorities seized 70 pounds of marijuana in 41 vacuum bags and six bottles of prescription codeine cough syrup from Higgins’ private plane. After suffering a crisis, Higgins’ girlfriend Ally Lotti told authorities that he “is taking Percocet and has a drug problem”. Officials then administered Narcan twice before Higgins later died at Christ Medical Center.

Posted on Juice WRLD’s official Instagram, as well as in Grade A, a statement thanks fans of Higgins and his work and reveals future plans for unpublished music and updates for Juice WRLD. The message is titled “A message from Juice’s family and friends. Please head to @gradea for all further information regarding Juice WRLD. “

“From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank each of you for your undivided adoration and love for Juice,” they began. “You guys represent the whole world for Juice and by listening to his music, watching his videos and sharing your stories about him, you keep his memory alive forever. We plan to honor the talents of Juice, his spirit and the love he felt for his fans by sharing unreleased music and other projects he was passionately developing. There will be a public tribute to Chicago, details will soon be shared. ”

The post also discusses an upcoming tribute planned for Chicago and heading to Category A for all future news.

More on Juice WRLD

Juice WRLD, aka Jarad Anthony Higgins, died at the age of 21 last month after being seized at a Chicago airport. Now more details have emerged regarding the cause.

On December 9, the day after the rapper’s death, the results of the autopsy were inconclusive. Now it is officially considered an accidental overdose.

Initially, in a declaration UNITED STATES TODAY, the Cook County medical examiner’s office found that the first autopsy performed was inconclusive. “The cause and manner of death are pending at the moment,” spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny wrote on December 9.

The examiner revealed that additional tests would be performed to determine the cause, including toxicology, heart disease and neuropathology. Now, according to Rolling Stone, the Cook County medical examiner’s office released more information on Wednesday that Higgins “died from the toxicity of oxycodone and codeine.” They also confirm that the death was accidental.

The medical examiner’s office has determined the cause and mode of death of Jarad A. Higgins, 21.

Higgins died from the toxicity of oxycodone and codeine.

The way of dying is an accident. @ JuiceWorlddd #Juicewrld

– Cook County ME (@CookCountyME) January 22, 2020

Juice WRLD became famous with the single “Lucid Dreams” in 2018, a song released for the first time on SoundCloud in 2017. It debuted at number 74 on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at number 2. ” Lucid Dreams “appeared later on his debut album Goodbye & Good Riddance, released in May 2018.

The track is currently the basis of a lawsuit brought by Yellow card with regard to copyright infringement, that the group claims to have been “torn apart” following his death.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mzB1VGEGcSU (/ integrated)

See more: In memoriam: Musicians we lost in 2019

Shane Bisnett, formerly Ice Nine Kills (January 1, 2019)