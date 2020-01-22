(Photo via Spotify)

Last month, Juice WRLD, aka Jarad Anthony Higgins, died at the age of 21 after having suffered a crisis at a Chicago airport. Now more details have emerged regarding the cause.

On December 9, the day after the rapper’s death, the autopsy results were inconclusive, but they are now officially considered an accidental overdose.

Initially, in a declaration UNITED STATES TODAY, the Cook County medical examiner’s office found that the first autopsy performed was inconclusive. “The cause and manner of death are pending at the moment,” spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny wrote on December 9.

With inconclusive results, additional tests, including toxicology, heart disease and neuropathology, had yet to be performed before determining the official cause. Now, according to Rolling Stone, the Cook County medical examiner’s office released information Wednesday that Higgins “died of the toxicity of oxycodone and codeine.” They also confirm that the death was accidental.

The medical examiner also shared the news on Twitter, which you can see below.

Shortly after leaving his private plane early Sunday morning, December 8, the 21-year-old rapper succumbed to a seizure at Chicago’s Midway airport. According to the Chicago Tribune, law enforcement officials have been advised in advance that the Higgins private plane may have been smuggled on board. FBI agents and Chicago plainclothes officers were waiting in a private hangar in Midway when Higgins and his crew had landed.

The Chicago Tribune reported that FBI agents seized more than 70 pounds of marijuana from 41 vacuum bags and six bottles of codeine cough syrup on prescription from his private plane. In addition, two of the rapper’s associates, Harry Dean and Chris Long – who identified themselves as the rapper’s security features – were arrested by officers for possession of handguns. According to the police, among those seized were two 9 mm pistols, a .40 caliber pistol, a high-capacity ammunition magazine and armor-piercing bullets.

the tribune The story goes that after Higgins was arrested and his bags were searched by Chicago plainclothes police and FBI agents, he began to convulse. He was given Narcan twice after his girlfriend told authorities that he “was taking Percocet and had a drug problem”.

Higgins died at 3:14 a.m. on December 8 after being transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois.

A few days after his death, Higgins’ family broke the silence by sharing a statement with TMZ. Juice WRLD’s mother Carmella Wallace spoke about her late son, discussing his addiction to prescription drugs and his music that wants to heal.

“We loved Jarad with all our heart and we cannot believe that our time with him has been shortened,” said Wallace. “As he often spoke to his music and to his fans, Jarad battled addiction to prescription drugs.”

“Drug addiction knows no borders and its impact goes far beyond the person who fights it,” she continues. “Jarad was a son, a brother, a grandson, a friend and much more for so many people who wanted more than anything to see him overcome addiction.”

Juice WRLD’s mother hopes that her son’s music will help others overcome addiction.

“We hope the conversations he started in his music and legacy will help others win their fights because that’s what he wanted more than anything.” We know that Jarad’s legacy of love, joy and emotional honesty will continue to live on. “