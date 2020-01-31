Judge Wendy S. Hazelton submits for re-election

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Judge Wendy S. Hazelton, who took office in November 2016, has requested a re-election, officials said.

Judge Hazelton has worked in Pitt County for the last four years as a district court for N.C. District 3A.

Judge Hazelton was the second woman named Judge in Pitt County.

She is the first African-American judge in the 270-year history of the Pitt County Judicial Bank.

Judge Hazelton graduated from North University Central University School of Law in 2006.

Prior to studying law, she worked at the Federal Election Commission in Washington, D.C., and then moved to Miami, Florida, to work with the US attorney’s office.

In 2007 Judge Hazelton began working at the Pitt County Public Defender office until she won the 2016 elections and became district law judge.

She serves in the Ayden Rotary, African-American Caucus, Richard Powell Legal Society, Democratic Women of Pitt County and the Juvenile Justice Prevention Council.

Judge Hazelton is currently leading the development and implementation of a Behavioral Health Court in Pitt County.