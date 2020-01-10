Judge weighs bid to stop Trump refugee resettlement limit paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

Humphreys said the Refugee Act of 1980 gives the president “enough authority” to make such a change.

“Why change now?” Asked Messitte. “Is it purely political?”

Humphreys said the executive order is designed to increase the involvement of state and local officials in the resettlement of refugees. But he insisted that it does not “veto” them about resettlement decisions.

The Trump government announced in November that resettlement agencies should receive written consent from national and local officials in every jurisdiction where they want to help refugees resettle after June 2020.

“It is not at all clear how it can be other than a veto, in practical terms,” ​​said Linda Evarts, a lawyer for one of the resettlement agencies who filed a complaint in November. “If you see how it works in practice, or how we assume it will work in practice, this can only mean a veto.”

The agencies claim that the order is illegal in violation of the Refugee Act.

“These are difficult decisions,” prosecutor Melissa Keaney said. “Placing a family in the right location is crucial, and Congress has understood that.”

Church World Service, Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service and HIAS – a Jewish non-profit – filed a lawsuit in Greenbelt, Maryland on November 21. They are three out of nine national organizations that have entered into agreements with the federal government to provide housing and other facilities for refugees.

“They have been offering these resettlement services for decades,” said Attorney Justin Cox.

At least 41 states have publicly agreed to accept refugees, but the decision of a governor does not prevent local officials from refusing to give their consent. For example, the Democratic mayor of Springfield, Massachusetts, has refused to give written permission for resettlement of the refugees in the city.

HIAS President Mark Hetfield called it “unacceptable and un-American” that refugees could be banned from living in cities or even entire states. He said the order for execution does not explain how the state secretary could bypass the refusal of a governor or district official to give permission.

“It’s even worse than a veto,” Hetfield said. “It’s very clear that we can’t sign up for a place unless we think they agree.”

Before Trump signed the executive order, state and local officials were given a vote but not a veto to decide where refugees would be resettled, claim lawyers from the resettlement office.

Trump’s order says that the agencies did not cooperate closely enough with local officials on resettlement of refugees and his administration acted to respect communities who believe they do not have the jobs or other means to take refugees. Refugees have the right to move anywhere in the United States after their first resettlement, but at their own expense.

The judge said he had to make a “fairly quick” decision. He asked the lawyers to submit proposals for a provisional provision on Friday.

Trump’s administration has limited the number of refugee admissions to 18,000 for the current fiscal year. About 30,000 refugees were resettled in the US in the last fiscal year; between 150,000 and 200,000 remain in the pipeline for possible resettlement in the US while living abroad, according to Evarts, one of the plaintiffs’ claimants.

Associated Press reporter Julie Watson in San Diego contributed to this story.

Michael Kunzelman, The Associated Press