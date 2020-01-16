Judge Takes Part in Good Schools in Struggle for Virtual Learning

CLOSEBuy a photo

Taxpayer-funded coupon schools will be able to use virtual learning to meet their state-mandated teaching hours, as will their public school counterparts, following a decision this week by a county judge from Waukesha.

Circuit judge Michael Bohren ruled that the State Department of Public Instruction had no legitimate interest in prohibiting voucher schools from using voucher schools in a lawsuit brought by the School Choice Wisconsin advocacy group. virtual leaning to meet their required hours and that refusal is detrimental to the choice of schools and their students.

Choice of School Wisconsin President Jim Bender praised the decision, saying that virtual education is becoming more and more important for all schools and that DPI should not “choose and choose” students who benefit.

But the most important, he said, was Bohren’s conclusion that the ban was an invalid attempt to make rules under state law. Supporters of choosing schools say this opens the door for voucher schools to challenge a number of DPI rules and policies implemented without the legislative oversight required under the so-called REINS law passed in 2017.

“This is a direct blow to this type of decision-making by agencies, where agencies define policies and interpret laws without going through the rule-making process,” Lucas Vebber, assistant counsel to the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, a conservative public interest law firm that represented School Choice Wisconsin, said in an email to Sentinel Journal.

“In the future, DPI (and other state agencies, for that matter) cannot adopt policies this way – they must follow state law and adopt them as part of the process. rules of Chapter 227. “

DPI said it would comply with the decision and allow voucher schools to use virtual learning in the same way as public schools. But he rejected the interpretation that the decision has far-reaching implications, saying it is narrow in scope with “limited application”.

“It is true that our department has only the power to demand actions from public and private schools that are already authorized by law or administrative rules,” spokesman Benson Gardner said in an email to Sentinel Journal.

“In this case, our service was not intended to create a new virtual education policy – rather, we made a good faith commitment to apply the law as we expected. The court has now clarified the law and ordered us otherwise. “

The debate over equal access to virtual learning tools erupted last winter after public schools were allowed to use them to compensate for snowy days, but private schools that accept vouchers funded by taxpayers were advised that they could not.

WILL sued on behalf of School Choice Wisconsin in March, accusing DPI of misinterpreting state law, trying to apply a rule that has not been properly enacted under law state and violating the right of schools-schools to equal protection under the state constitution.

DPI argued that its power to authorize schools to use online learning to meet educational minimums derived from the administrative code, which it said was explicitly limited to public schools.

