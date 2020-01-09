Loading...

WOODSTOCK – Three people were convicted on Wednesday for their role in abusing their neighbors in a collision between Bee Street in Woodstock, more than a year ago.

Crown attorney Jonny Melo sketched the details in a Woodstock courtroom and explained how an argument ultimately turned into a violent confrontation. The Findlay family was gathered for the holiday on December 29, 2018, when while members of the family were drinking, a heated argument broke out of the house to Bee Street.

The people and the noise caught the attention of the neighboring Knox family, whose members celebrated the houses down a few houses. A relative asked them, through the window and then by going outside, to calm down.

That request arose in a violent fight that left Patriarch Wayne Knox, 69, with four broken ribs and a brain injury.

“The behavior is inexplicable,” Justice Matthew Edward Graham said throughout the trial.

On Wednesday, Ann-Marie Findlay, Haleigh Findlay-Robinson and Ian Danis were sentenced for their role in the fight. Another relative, Brian Brooks, was sentenced on December 18.

Findlay-Robinson, the first to be convicted on Wednesday, received a 90-day suspended sentence – house arrest – and a three-year suspended sentence.

Findlay-Robinson works in a 24-hour animal clinic. Her suspended sentence included a curfew of 11 p.m. up to 5 hours a day, except when she works night shifts.

“You don’t have a record. You have a family, a job that takes care of the most defenseless creatures, “Graham said in his remarks during the sentencing. “I am stunned that you are involved in such an incident. It is inexplicable and it is frightening. “

Danis, Findlay-Robinson’s common law partner, received a 90-day jail sentence for his role in injuring Knox, including kicking him when he saw Findlay-Robinson lying on the floor next to the 69-year-old. His lawyer, Daniel Mailer, said Danis was concerned that she was in danger, so he responded with excessive force.

Working in Hamilton and living in nearby Ancaster with Findlay-Robinson, Danis is ready to finish his sentence on the weekend. His lawyer asked for the couple’s punishment and the probationary supervision was transferred to that area.

Melo presented several photos about the injuries to Knox, including extensive bruises. Mailer claimed that almost any contact could have caused the bruising, because Knox was currently using blood thinners, an argument that Graham said he gave “less than no weight.”

Ann Marie Findlay, described by her lawyer, Trudy Mauth, as less concerned but in many ways a catalyst for the melee, received a conditional discharge for her allegations of assault and mischief, meaning she was found guilty but not convicted.

Melo said that Findlay was pushing and pushing a member of the Knox family, as well as damaging that family’s car.

Findlay pays refund – the deductible amount of $ 500 on the victim’s car insurance.

The victim’s impact statements were also submitted as exhibitions. The Knox family was in the courthouse on Wednesday.

All three receive three years of probation after their sentence, including one year of counseling, a weapons ban and no contact warrant with the Knox family.

The three must also prevent them from coming within 25 meters of the Knox family’s home – except that they have to drive home or pick up mail at the community letterbox, since both families live in Bee Street.