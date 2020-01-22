Judge: Stormy and Trump not out of NY Avenatti trial keep paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“But I can’t pretend there was a kind of immaculate conception here where Mr. Avenatti suddenly became this incredibly public lawyer magically,” Gardephe said.

The judge said he was trying to think during a 20-minute break in the almost five-hour session of a more famous lawyer and he couldn’t.

“We are very worried,” said Richenthal. “This case has nothing to do with politics, in any way.”

Avenatti, 48, represented Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, in a lawsuit to break a confidentiality agreement so that she could talk about her alleged affair with Trump before he became president.

Representing Daniels, Avenatti appeared dozens of times in cable news programs and even flirted with a presidential run.

Avenatti has repeatedly spoken against the Trump government and the justice ministry and said he was the target of criticizing the president. In addition to the Nike case, he is also on trial in April for indicting Daniels from the bookstore and a May case in Los Angeles for allegations that he has defrauded others, including customers.

He has argued not guilty of all accusations. He was arrested a week ago in Los Angeles after the authorities there claimed that he had violated the terms of his bail by illegally moving money since his first arrest last spring.

On Wednesday, he was in trial in his prison blue uniform and orange slippers. The spectacled Avenatti repeatedly stroked his fingers over the stubble on his chin and cheeks as he studied documents or spent notes with his lawyers.

Richenthal said he feared that if the names of Daniels and the president were to participate in the trial, the defense would politicize the case.

“The suggestion that this case was made because the government does not like this defendant is frivolous,” he said. “And it’s inappropriate.”

The prosecutor said that if Avenatti’s lawyers go too far in talking about Daniels or the president, this could lead to prosecutors introducing evidence that Avenatti eventually cheated Daniels or committed other crimes.

The judge said it was a warning for lawyers.

Gardephe rejected a defense request that he would postpone the trial for another week after defender Scott Srebnick said Avenatti remained in solitary confinement and affected his “mental state” and “ability to work with us.”

The judge said he was “deeply disturbed” when he read a letter from Srebnick on Monday stating that Avenatti was so isolated that he was separated by a dividing wall from his lawyers when they met him and he spent his nights alone in a cold cell .

Gardephe said he was committed to ensuring that Avenatti had proper access to his lawyers and would intervene with prison officials if necessary.

On Tuesday, a prison director told the judge that Avenatti was kept isolated for his own safety because of his fame and high-profile case.

The director sent another letter to the court at the end of Wednesday and said that the Metropolitan Correctional Center will continue to evaluate whether Avenatti should be placed under the general prison population.

Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press