Judge rules: The drivers sign the Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge again

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have extended the Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge by one year for the 2020 season.

The judge recorded a career high of 61 tackles, 11 special team stops, five sacks, two interruptions, a return to landing and forced fumbling for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2019.

After a tumultuous rookie season in which the UCLA product arrived late at the training camp in Saskatchewan, the jury was in the jury off-field opportunity in just three games before a shoulder injury.

The sportiness is certainly there. And Richter put the hammer down in 2018 when he did 41 tackles and two sacks in 18 games and forced fumbling. He held out the promise shown when Saskatchewan selected the judge in the first round and second overall in the 2017 CFL draft.

The judge has developed into a defender with changing relationships. The player looked closely at what he had in mind when he watched Judge with the Bruins at NCAA. He played in 47 games for UCLA and had 46 tackles, 2.5 defeats, 2 defended passes, forced fumbling and interception while serving as captain of a special team.

At UCLA’s Pro Day, Judge measured 6 feet 1 and weighed 220 pounds at a time of 4.50 to 40 yards, a 3-cone jump of 6.69, a 10-foot long jump of 1 inch, a vertical jump of 36 , 5 inches and 19 reps 225 pounds on the bench press. Complete package of speed, agility, explosiveness and power.

Every season at UCLA, Judge won a bigger role with the Bruins by starting in linebacker in his junior and senior season and also being named a weight room captain. The Houston Texans invited Judge to the rookie mini camp in May 2017, but he hasn’t received a contract offer.

The judge’s game north of the border caught the NFL’s attention in the off-season when he coached for the Los Angeles Chargers and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Saskatchewan worked to keep the judge for a year.