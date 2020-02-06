Judge rules that Kesha Dr. Luke blasphemed when she told Lady Gaga that he had raped Katy Perry

Kesha blasphemed music producer Dr. Luke when she told Lady Gaga that he raped Katy Perry, a judge ruled Thursday.

The decision came in the defamation case that Dr. Luke – whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald – filed against the “Tik Tok” singer in 2017 because she would lie when she claimed he had drugged and raped her.

Gottwald had argued that Kesha – first name Kesha Rose Sebert – made the statement about Katy Perry in a text message to Lady Gaga to reinforce her own accusations against him.

In a statement, Katy Perry denied that she had ever been raped by Gottwald.

“Kesha made a false statement to Lady Gaga about Gottwald who was defamatory in itself,” wrote Jennifer Suect Court, Manhattan Supreme Court, in a decision Thursday.

“There is no evidence that Gottwald raped Katy Perry,” Schecter said.

“Moreover, the publication of a false statement to even one person, here Lady Gaga, is sufficient to impose liability,” the judge said.

Schecter also rejected Kesha’s only counterclaim against the hit maker that she would be released from a contract with his record company KMI, which still collects royalties from her music.

Kesha was also ordered by the court to pay Gottwald more than $ 373,000 in interest for her late payment to him for more than $ 1.3 million in royalties.

Gottwald’s claim that the pop star was harassing him by claiming he had sexually abused her remains to be determined by a jury during the trial.

In 2016, Kesha dropped her case in California against Dr. Luke fall for alleged sexual and emotional abuse of her.

Gottwald’s attorney Christine Lepera said, “Dr. Luke is pursuing this lawsuit to seek reparation for the serious damage that Kesha’s false accusations of rape have caused Dr. Luke, his family and his company.”

“Dr. Luke looks forward to the trial of his case, where he will prove that Kesha’s other false statements about him were just as false and defamatory, “Lepera added.

Lawyers for Kesha did not immediately return requests for comment.

