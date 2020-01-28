Judge releases NFL star Antonio Brown from house arrest | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

He was indicted last week by Hollywood, Florida, police with burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied transport and criminal calamity. Officials responded on January 21 to a distress call in which the moving truck driver said Brown and his trainer, Glenn Holt, beat him outside of Brown’s Hollywood house.

Holt was arrested and charged with one count of battery burglary, but officials were unable to contact Brown at that time.

According to a police arrest report, the argument started as an argument about Brown’s refusal to pay $ 4,000 to the driver to release his household goods. The driver called the police and reported vandalism after he said Brown threw a rock as he drove away, causing a small dent and breaking the paint, an officer wrote.

The driver came back later when the manager of his company told him that Brown would now pay $ 4,000 and $ 860 extra for the driver’s damage and time. Brown then paid the $ 4,000 but refused to pay the rest, so the driver returned to the van to call his company, and that was when Brown “started another verbal argument,” police said.

They said Brown climbed into the truck and tried to pull the driver out while Holt took the keys from the contact.

Police say the driver has sustained injuries, including scratches in his neck, shoulder and arm, a cut on his finger and a scrap on his stomach.

Holt then used the keys to open the truck, while Brown started removing ‘and other unknown friends’ boxes. However, the boxes were from another customer, the police said. When the driver told them, “Brown and the others” started throwing the items back into the truck, damaging part of the property, “an officer wrote.

The Hollywood police were called again, and when officers arrived, Brown withdrew to his home and closed the door.

The corresponding press