Judge Prevents Two Disqualified Milwaukee County Executive Candidates From Voting

Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy and lawyer Matthew O’Neill argue that his nomination papers should be accepted at a hearing before Milwaukee County circuit judge Kevin Martens on the issue of an injunction to the Milwaukee County Election Commission for not removing the names of Jim Sullivan and Bryan Kennedy from the ballot for Milwaukee County Executive. (Photo: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

A Milwaukee County judge on Friday refused to reinstate two candidates who were disqualified for the Milwaukee County executive from the February 18 primary ballot.

The two candidates, former Senator Jim Sullivan and the mayor of Glendale Bryan Kennedy, asked the court to intervene on Wednesday, one day after the Wisconsin Election Commission ordered their names to be removed from the polls for the general election and the general elections of April 7 because of a problem with their declarations of candidacy.

They asked Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge Kevin Martens to find Tuesday’s decision by the Wisconsin Election Commission violated state law and ordered their names to appear on the 18 ballot. February.

Last Friday, Martens supported the decision of the electoral commission.

“If you’re looking for an office whose duties include following the law, you should, at a minimum, be able to follow the laws that apply to finding that office,” said Michael S. Maistelman, the Lawyer for the president of Milwaukee County Council, Theodore Lipscomb Sr. Lipscomb, a candidate for the county executive, filed the original complaint against Kennedy and Sullivan.

Before the hearing, Kennedy predicted that he and Sullivan would win.

“I expect that, based on our due process argument, the judge will decide to put us back on the ballot because we have never had an opportunity to defend ourselves before the Wisconsin Election Commission “Kennedy told the Sentinel Journal before the hearing.

If the decision does not go their way, Kennedy said before Martens’ decision that he should consult with his lawyer to decide what options he would like to pursue. He did not completely rule out an appeal, but given the tight schedule, he said such a decision should probably happen almost immediately.

Wisconsin Circuit Court judge Kevin Martens questions lawyer Matthew O’Neill at the hearing. (Photo: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Martens was appointed by a Republican governor in 2001 and has been re-elected since then. Kennedy and Sullivan are both Democrats.

An appeal would be a moot point, unless the Court of Appeal takes action, because the ballots must be printed, said Maistelman.

Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson said on Friday that the county had not yet started printing the ballots, after counsel for the county society had advised to await a court decision. The county originally planned to start printing some ballots before Friday’s hearing.

At Friday’s hearing, Milwaukee County lawyer Margaret Daun said it took five business days to print the ballots.

Sullivan and Kennedy argued that state law dealing with the collection of appointment signatures is discretionary and not mandatory; that the Wisconsin Election Commission misinterpreted state law; and that the commission violated the constitutional right of Sullivan and Kennedy to a fair trial by not giving them the opportunity to participate in the proceedings.

The campaigns also argued that they were assured that the circulators hired to collect signatures were not working for any other candidate for the Milwaukee County executive, that the circulators were not aware of any laws limiting the possibility circulate the nomination papers for a single candidate and that the contested candidates’ signatures come from qualified voters who have correctly followed the nomination process.

Wisconsin Deputy Attorneys General, Clayton Kawski and S. Michael Murphy, represented the Wisconsin Election Commission.

In a brief filed Thursday, they argued that the interpretation of state law in the case is “remarkably simple” and that the question is whether Sullivan and Kennedy met the mandatory conditions to be on the ballot vote. The law, they wrote, is mandatory, but even if it was not, the decision of the Wisconsin Elections Commission is still valid.

“The applicants used commercial signature pickers to circulate their nomination papers,” they wrote. “Earlier, these same signature collectors had gathered signatures for another candidate for the same job. There is a state law that says exactly what is going on in these circumstances; the first document is valid and the last n is not valid, “they wrote.

The lawsuit designates as defendants the Wisconsin Election Commission, the Milwaukee County Election Commission and Lipscomb. Lipscomb argued that their campaigns had violated state law by using the same people to collect the signatures as state representative David Crowley. Lipscomb pushed for their withdrawal from the ballot.

The three campaigns had outsourced the task of collecting signatures, all of which gave some of the work to community organizer Simon Warren, owner of the Sweet Black Coffee shop. Warren then paid the same people to go out and collect signatures for the different campaigns.

The circulators first collected the bid documents for the Crowley campaign, so no complaints were made against him. The law stipulates that if a circulator collects the candidacies of two candidates for the same position, documents bearing previous signatures are considered to be valid. The latter are rejected.

The Wisconsin Election Commission has obtained enough signatures to place Sullivan and Kennedy below the threshold of 2,000 valid signatures required to participate in the polls.

On Wednesday, four judges from the Milwaukee County Circuit Court – Timothy Witkowiak, Mary Triggiano, William Pocan and Jeffrey Conen – recused themselves.

Witkowiak wrote in a court file that he recused himself “because of the appearance of the fact that the judge signed a nomination document”. Pocan wrote that he knew one of the parties. Conen and Triggiano have given no reason to recuse themselves.

Sullivan and Kennedy were among the six candidates who applied to replace outgoing county executive director Chris Abele. The primary of February 18 will reduce the remaining field from four candidates to two candidates for the general election of April 7.

