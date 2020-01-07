Judge orders Roaring Cat Retreat to stop

Loading...

BIG BEND – The eight lions, two tigers and other exotic animals housed in a retreat here that inexperienced neighbors and politicians must be removed by the owners, a judge has decided.

In a recently released decision, Justice John A. Desotti ordered the owners of the Roaring Cat Retreat, Mark Drysdale and Tammy Nyyssonen, to remove the animals from the site of the facility, the opening of which was announced last spring.

Their plans led to concerns about community safety. Politicians in Lambton Shores, the local congregation, have since adopted an exotic animal law that prohibits the ownership of many species, including lions, tigers, pumas, wolves, non-human primates, elephants, bears, and crocodiles.

The statutes are being brought in a separate case in London and Drysdale and Nyyssonen say they have not been notified of a special council meeting where the statutes were approved last April.

The Roaring Cat Retreat is located in a residential area south of Grand Bend on Parkview Crescent, the site of the former Pineridge Zoo that was closed in 40 years after 40 years of use.

Drysdale and Nyyssonen claim in court that before their deal was made to purchase the property, a senior planner from Lambton Shores was told that “since the property had worked as a zoo in the past, a retreat with exotic animals if legal non-compliant use would be allowed. “

But Justice Desotti said that the legal non-compliant use expired in 2006 when the Pineridge Zoo was closed.

In his statement, Desotti continued: “Even if the municipal planner had informed respondents (Drysdale and Nyyssonen) that this expired legal non-compliant use could continue, the purchase and sale agreement and the condition precedent for financing this purchase were already canceled by respondents for any discussions. “

On the side of the congregation, Desotti said he did not agree that the exotic animal regulation of Lambton Shores focused specifically on the Roaring Cat Retreat. He wrote: “The effect of the statutes prohibits any taxpayer in the municipality from buying and housing exotic animals.”

Desotti also noted in his statement that the property is surrounded by residential homes and “there was a clear worrying concern from residents in the area when they discovered that large cats would be housed in this area.”

Desotti issued an order prohibiting Drysdale and Nyyssonen from continuing to house exotic animals on their property. He said that the timing of the removal of the animals by the municipality and Roaring Cat Retreat can be discussed or argued before him.

Last spring, Drysdale spoke with Postmedia’s Lakeshore Times-Advance, saying that he trained and worked with big cats for about 20 years, and worked with the animals in films and commercials.

Roaring Cat Retreat was in the news in November when a few lion cubs escaped from their stay. At the time, Drysdale and Nyyssonen told CBC that a lock in the enclosure of the cubs had been cut and that the cubs were secured as soon as they found out. They also contacted the police.

Roaring Cat Retreat has not responded to recent requests for comment regarding the judge’s decision.