Judge OKs massive merger between T-Mobile and Sprint, while customer concerns continue to increase

A federal judge has approved the $ 26.5 billion acquisition of Sprint by T-Mobile, eliminating a major obstacle to wireless commotion. News about the potential green light brought Sprint’s stock to an astonishing 64% in premarket trading. T-Mobile shares also rose by 8% at the start of Tuesday. Print and T-Mobile had to fight for the approval of the merger in a federal court in Manhattan in December because attorneys-general from more than a dozen states had sued the case. They argued that merger approval would make wireless service and pricing worse for Americans. New York Attorney General Letitia James expressed concern about Tuesday’s decision and said the merger “will put huge corporate profits above everything else” and “endanger wireless subscribers where it hurts the most: their wallets,” Reuters reported . James said that reducing the number of companies in the market from three to four will be bad for consumers, employees, and innovation. To address their concerns, Sprint and T-Mobile proposed a deal with Dish Network, which would purchase some wireless assets from the companies to create a new nationwide courier. The companies hoped that this would remedy the effects of the merger on the market. They also promised that prices would not rise and accelerate the rollout of a new, ultra-fast 5G mobile network. If the merger is ultimately successful, the combination would form a third national wireless colossus the size of Verizon and AT&T. saga between T-Mobile and Sprint has been going on since April 2018, when the current deal was presented. Federal regulators, including the US Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission, already approved the merger last year. The states were the last hurdle. Associated Press and CNN (AT&T owns CNN’s parent company, WarnerMedia) contributed to this report.

