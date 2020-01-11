Judge next week in machete murder case

Loading...

Murder suspect Jonathan Sylvester will learn next week if a Calgary judge believes it was him, not another man, who killed his roommate with a machete.

Lawyer Moira McAvoy appeared on behalf of defense counsel Michael Oykhman in Court of Queen’s Bench Friday to confirm Tuesday Tuesday for Justice Keith Yamauchi’s decision in Sylvester’s murder trial.

Sylvester, 42, is accused of second-degree murder in the horrific death of Jordan Frydenlund on October 27, 2017, who had cut his neck with a machete at the back entrance of the Kingsland apartment building where they lived.

Murder victim Jordan Gregory Frydenlund.

During his trial at the end of last year, Sylvester denied that he had attacked Frydenlund, who had been painted by several witnesses as a bully when the deceased saw him and another roommate throw away in a garage.

Warren Swampy, who was beaten by the much smaller Frydenlund earlier that day, testified that Sylvester was furious when he heard of the attack and a separate mistreatment by the deceased of a house guest that same day.

Swampy said that Sylvester decided that he would have enough and decided that they would throw away the ownership of Frydenlund.

When Frydenlund came home to find the two men who threw away his things, he immediately approached Sylvester at the back door of their building and, according to Swampy, was hit by the accused with the machete.

Sylvester told a similar story of what happened behind their building, but said it was Swampy who delivered the deadly weapon.

He said he had not seen Frydenlund hit or how badly he had been wounded, but fled with Swampy for fear of retribution.